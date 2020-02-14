 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Robbing banks is hard work. Cutting off your ankle monitor so you can rob the bank is easy .... He's done it twice so far   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: News, Criminal law, Bank robbery, Ankle monitor, Supreme Court of the United States, State supreme court, Robbery, Felony, serial stick-up artist Romell Nellis  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did the Dumbass tag cut off its tracking device?
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Andy Dufresne: Perhaps it's time you tried a new profession.
Tommy Williams: Huh?
Andy Dufresne: What I mean is, you don't seem to be a very good thief, maybe you should try something else.
Tommy Williams: Yeah, well, what the hell you know about it, Capone? What are you in for?
Andy Dufresne: Me? My lawyer farked me. Everybody's innocent in here. Don't you know that?
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
 "Why can't he just be a good boy"........
His Mamma cried........
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He is on the lam?
 
