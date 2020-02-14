 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Russian patients escape a coronavirus gulag in a manner that would make MacGyver proud   (businessinsider.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's really saying something about conditions, if they would prefer living outside those walls to living within them.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was starting to think this couldn't become a real plague, but the way people keep fighting their quarantines, it looks like the game might be about to get under way...
My money's on the asymptomatic carriers to really get things going.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the mother with the son pulled a David Lightman.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They heard officials say that everything's under control and panicked
 
stuffy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Sounds more like country that wasn't prepared for a major outbreak, or breakout.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: I was starting to think this couldn't become a real plague, but the way people keep fighting their quarantines, it looks like the game might be about to get under way...
My money's on the asymptomatic carriers to really get things going.


isn't it something like a two week period before you know you have it?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Sounds like the mother with the son pulled a David Lightman.


The password is "pencil"
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: dittybopper: Sounds like the mother with the son pulled a David Lightman.

The password is "pencil"


I was thinking more about him busting out of the infirmary at NORAD.
 
flynn80
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you can't build a bomb or a hang glider for your escape than Macgyver is not impressed.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dittybopper: DarkSoulNoHope: dittybopper: Sounds like the mother with the son pulled a David Lightman.

The password is "pencil"

I was thinking more about him busting out of the infirmary at NORAD.


I know. I just wanted to reference the movie. I am now wondering if the CDC building has a tour?!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Dick Hammer: I was starting to think this couldn't become a real plague, but the way people keep fighting their quarantines, it looks like the game might be about to get under way...
My money's on the asymptomatic carriers to really get things going.

isn't it something like a two week period before you know you have it?


Yeah, but they both tested negative for the virus anyway. Little kid was just sick.
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I drew up a map before and made a detailed plan," she told The Times. "When evening came and the medical staff had let their guard down, I short-circuited the magnetic lock in my containment room and opened the door."

I'll take "Horrible Fan-Fiction" for 200. Alex.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

flynn80: If you can't build a bomb or a hang glider for your escape than Macgyver is not impressed.


It must also include a match, paperclip & rubber band.
 
RedRudy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I heard they escaped to the safety of Chernobyl...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RedRudy: I heard they escaped to the safety of Chernobyl...


Not great, not bad.
 
palelizard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: flynn80: If you can't build a bomb or a hang glider for your escape than Macgyver is not impressed.

It must also include a match, paperclip & rubber band.


Any of which can be swapped out for chewing gum, fresh or otherwise.
 
palelizard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Dick Hammer: I was starting to think this couldn't become a real plague, but the way people keep fighting their quarantines, it looks like the game might be about to get under way...
My money's on the asymptomatic carriers to really get things going.

isn't it something like a two week period before you know you have it?


How informed/believing of that are regular people going to be? "I feel fine but I can't stay here".
 
genner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

morg: "I short-circuited the magnetic lock in my containment room and opened the door."


Someone watched Lock Picking Lawyer on Youtube.
 
oldfool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 "Yesterday This Day's Madness did prepare; Tomorrow's Silence, Triumph or Despair: Drink! for you know not whence you came, nor why: Drink! for you know not why you go, nor where."
 
