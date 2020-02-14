 Skip to content
(Creative Loafing Tampa)   Park closed on account of snake orgy   (cltampa.com) divider line
    large number of horny snakes, area of Lake Hollingsworth, City of Lakeland, Facebook post, presence of other species, native water snakes  
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just Sounds Nasty
Ray Wylie Hubbard "Snake Farm"
Youtube 89VR_lZehw4
 
gnosis301
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Moose out front should've told you.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...all night long.

ZZ Top - Tube Snake Boogie
Youtube CAxccK-KgBI
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is it that time of the year again?

I guess so, at least in Florida and the South. Snakes still freezing their tails off here in Canada. I imagine they have their snake orgies in March or April when the ground thaws enough for them to crawl.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If You're Scared of Snakes, Don't Watch This | National Geographic
Youtube -jTxiWmSpk8


pfft the real party is in Manitoba!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fun fact:  Snakes have two penises.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lucky bastards
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Report