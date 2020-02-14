 Skip to content
(CNBC) Delta Airlines CEO says he doesn't recline his seat. Sure, that's a big issue in first class
    Delta Air Lines, recline button, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines passenger, Recliner, Northwest Airlines  
Staffist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, has anyone pointed out yet (I'm sure they have, but I'm too lazy to go looking for it) that the whole seat-punching video that has fueled this episode of 'recliner f[l]ights' appears to have taken place in the first-class cabin?  It happens there, too.  And when it does, I'll make sure that an upper corner of my good, old-fashioned newspaper dances lightly and frequently upon the top of the offenders head.  Either that, or point the ac vent full blast and full forward.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's now rude to decline the seats, get rid of the decline option entirely. The seat reclines 4 farking inches! Get a grip, people!

I'm so fat I can't use the tray table if the seat in front of me is reclined, but I don't begrudge people the farking right to recline or expect them to ask permission.

What the fark?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This just might be the reason they use to finally implement the "Strap them up in a standing position" program.  They could double the passengers per flight!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In an ideal world, airline CEO's would only ever be allowed to fly on their cheapest fares.

/credit to Michael O'Leary who does sometimes fly Ryanair
//just not very often
 
Loris [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SBinRR: This just might be the reason they use to finally implement the "Strap them up in a standing position" program.  They could double the passengers per flight!


Don't give them ideas!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
well, it is hard to recline a bed...
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The seat only goes back 3 to 4 inches. I'm going to need a lot more inches than that to get me excited.

/giggidy
//giggidy
///goo
 
Cataholic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FYI:

"Mr. Bastian says he flies coach on most of his domestic trips because he thinks it's good practice. Customers and employees are impressed when they see him there, and he wants to experience flights like more customers do."


https://www.wsj.com/articles/when-air​l​ine-ceos-try-the-cheap-seats-153244199​0
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's completely stupid that it hasn't been removed at this point.  Coach is not a luxury experience.  It's a flying bus.  Both customers and Delta need to accept this.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The ceo flies on a chartered company plane, and only travels 1st class in an emergency and because it is free.

Fark his opinion, and the whole thing is stupid anyway.
I'm 6'1", 200lbs and my shoulders are wider than the seat back. If my seat tilts back a whole 2", I'm taking it because I need it. If this encroaches on your needed space, you take it too. If you are like plenty of travelers that are sub 5'6" 150lbs, it shouldn't bother you at all.
What really matters is when people move them up and down all the time. That's bullschitt...

I fly as little as possible, so it doesn't really matter.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: If it's now rude to decline the seats, get rid of the decline option entirely. The seat reclines 4 farking inches! Get a grip, people!

I'm so fat I can't use the tray table if the seat in front of me is reclined, but I don't begrudge people the farking right to recline or expect them to ask permission.

What the fark?


well...generally speaking...if you DECLINE A SEAT...you just don't get on the plane.

unless you meant RECLINE...which is something totally different.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
VFirst Class LOL REALLY?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Delta_P​r​ivate_Jets
 
I sound fat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Staffist: Um, has anyone pointed out yet (I'm sure they have, but I'm too lazy to go looking for it) that the whole seat-punching video that has fueled this episode of 'recliner f[l]ights' appears to have taken place in the first-class cabin?  It happens there, too.  And when it does, I'll make sure that an upper corner of my good, old-fashioned newspaper dances lightly and frequently upon the top of the offenders head.  Either that, or point the ac vent full blast and full forward.


You were the Weeners.

How hard would it be to search through the 0 comments?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is why I only do 'binning' when I fly

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Staffist: Um, has anyone pointed out yet (I'm sure they have, but I'm too lazy to go looking for it) that the whole seat-punching video that has fueled this episode of 'recliner f[l]ights' appears to have taken place in the first-class cabin?  It happens there, too.  And when it does, I'll make sure that an upper corner of my good, old-fashioned newspaper dances lightly and frequently upon the top of the offenders head.  Either that, or point the ac vent full blast and full forward.


Looks like the last row in coach, by the shiatter, to me.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Staffist: Um, has anyone pointed out yet (I'm sure they have, but I'm too lazy to go looking for it) that the whole seat-punching video that has fueled this episode of 'recliner f[l]ights' appears to have taken place in the first-class cabin?  It happens there, too.  And when it does, I'll make sure that an upper corner of my good, old-fashioned newspaper dances lightly and frequently upon the top of the offenders head.  Either that, or point the ac vent full blast and full forward.


Oh grow the fark up.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe get rid of reclining seats? I would suggest making seats larger and more spread out (like they used to be) but I know that would hurt the almighty bottom line. Or maybe we could do both? Personally I would happily give up reclining and have less space in front of me if it meant I had four or five more inches of seat width and wasn't forced to get to second base with the dude next to me.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Loris: SBinRR: This just might be the reason they use to finally implement the "Strap them up in a standing position" program.  They could double the passengers per flight!

Don't give them ideas!


Hey, I'd be ok with the 5th element style where they stack people on beds.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's funny how airplane passengers when given so few degrees of freedom in their actions start to take seat reclination seriously.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SBinRR: This just might be the reason they use to finally implement the "Strap them up in a standing position" program.  They could double the passengers per flight!


They would, except the weight of the luggage for the extra passengers becomes an issue and affects the ability carry other cargo, plus, the accommodation of carry-ons is another problem.

The comfort of the passenger is far down the list of priorities, as evidenced by the fact that the squishing of seats together to make the CEO look better is the main cause of the issue in the article.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just don't put them in a 737 Max.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm almost 60 and dad was a diplomat so I flew during the golden age of air travel (so called)

1. Branniff sucked as an airline their craft were dirty & poorly maintained
2. 707 was not some luxurious limo it was cramped for anyone over 5'10' 160 (dad was 6'1' 180 he said it was bad)
3. Even 707 was SLOW

NB We did get fed blankies & pillows for free though
 
SirMadness
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's completely stupid that it hasn't been removed at this point.  Coach is not a luxury experience.  It's a flying bus.  Both customers and Delta need to accept this.


Seats recline on buses.
 
Loris [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Rapmaster2000: It's completely stupid that it hasn't been removed at this point.  Coach is not a luxury experience.  It's a flying bus.  Both customers and Delta need to accept this.

Seats recline on buses.


Some of the express busses I've been on were more comfortable than the last Delta flight I took.
 
TheWaldo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
F reclining. Get rid of that "feature". I'm 6'4 and reclining such a small angle does nothing for me.

If you recline in front of me I will not be happy. You won't either since my knees have no where to go except into your back.

There just isn't enough room for you and I to share space period. Don't even ask because I will tell you no and then I'm the a-hole.
 
zpaul
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I recline my seat.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The guy in the video was in the last row and his seat could not recline. She's the asshole.

As for Delta - Fark Delta.

This pic is from -this week- on a Delta flight.  I'm average American male height and weight: 6 ft, 180 lbs.  The seat in front of me has not been reclined....yet.

Seriously - we need to complain to the Presidential Candidates - fixing this shiat  is a vote getter for sure!

.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Rapmaster2000: It's completely stupid that it hasn't been removed at this point.  Coach is not a luxury experience.  It's a flying bus. Both customers and Delta need to accept this.

Seats recline on buses.


A bus with reclining seats is a driving airplane.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hachitori: The guy in the video was in the last row and his seat could not recline. She's the asshole.

As for Delta - Fark Delta.

This pic is from -this week- on a Delta flight.  I'm average American male height and weight: 6 ft, 180 lbs.  The seat in front of me has not been reclined....yet.

Seriously - we need to complain to the Presidential Candidates - fixing this shiat  is a vote getter for sure!

.[Fark user image image 320x240]


Oh yeah...  Cause the government will make things soo much better!

One note though, when flying on regular aircraft, the president of Delta is known for giving up his First Class seat and sitting in the jump seats.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Loris: SirMadness: Rapmaster2000: It's completely stupid that it hasn't been removed at this point.  Coach is not a luxury experience.  It's a flying bus.  Both customers and Delta need to accept this.

Seats recline on buses.

Some of the express busses I've been on were more comfortable than the last Delta flight I took.


The luxo busses in Mexico even have mini-skirted azafatas.

None of that equal rights-gotta hire uglies stuff down South!

Aero Mexico rocks hard.  Finest Azafatas in the land although they now do throw in a token dude once in a while.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Look at it this way:

You are sitting in the front row and recline your seat, thinking to yourself that the person behind you can recline theirs, so no problem.

And carry this logic to the back row, such that the person in that last row is screwed.  So, yeah, recline your seat, anywhere on the plane in coach, and yes, you are the asshole.

Hell, I'm an asshole and I don't even recline my seat, ever.
 
