(New York Daily News)   There is a time and a place for everything .... However the 4th grade classroom is neither the time or place for lap dances   (nydailynews.com) divider line
32
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a helluva screening process you've got there Maryland.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is wrong with people?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: That's a helluva screening process you've got there Maryland.


Story doesn't say what job applicants got rejected...
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vhnd.comView Full Size
 
Mercutio879
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Well....Alrighty....Then: That's a helluva screening process you've got there Maryland.

Story doesn't say what job applicants got rejected...


Blazing Saddles (9/10) Movie CLIP - Mugs, Pugs and Thugs (1974) HD
Youtube fLpmswBKVN4
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I uses to treat you like a lady
Now you're a substitute teacher

/ Ask your parents
// Or at least your mother
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: That's a helluva screening process you've got there Maryland.


We didn't think we had to ask specifically "would you consider giving a 4th grader a lapdance" in the interview.  It seems we were wrong about that, somehow.  Now we know, and we will inform HR.

Seriously, how on earth does shiat like this keep happening?  How hard is it to draw THAT line?
 
corseil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did this happen? Sounds like Satanic Panic BS.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how someone with this poor judgment even made it into a classroom. Was this a bad reaction to medication or did they stop taking medication?

This is not someone with a tenuous grasp on reality.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

corseil: Did this happen? Sounds like Satanic Panic BS.


That's usually one person whose story gets more and more outrageous the more they're encouraged. There seems to be quite a bit corroboration here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: That's a helluva screening process you've got there Maryland.


Well it is Baltimore and she was only a substitute, so odds are she was stripping some time in the last year.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have to see a picture of the teacher, before I can decide how much I'm going to be outraged.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
[they_grow_up_so_fast_tears.gif]
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: corseil: Did this happen? Sounds like Satanic Panic BS.

That's usually one person whose story gets more and more outrageous the more they're encouraged. There seems to be quite a bit corroboration here.


The same thing happened to the day care where the parents influenced the kids, which very well may have happened here, if one kid told his mom something and then the rest asked their kids leading questions, the kids are likely to agree.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

groppet: Well....Alrighty....Then: That's a helluva screening process you've got there Maryland.

Well it is Baltimore and she was only a substitute, so odds are she was stripping some time in the last year.


Probably making more money.
 
Magnus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby, YOU ARE NOT MY SUPERVISOR.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How am I supposed to know if I'm outraged without pictures of the alleged assailant?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I would have to see a picture of the teacher, before I can decide how much I'm going to be outraged.


It's Baltimore so don't get your hopes up.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was it Career Day?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I would have to see a picture of the teacher, before I can decide how much I'm going to be outraged.

It's Baltimore so don't get your hopes up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This sign is a cry for help if I've ever seen one...the film of dirt lends authenticity
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My bet:  she is bipolar and was having a manic episode.

Also, if my 4th grade teacher, or any sub that I had during my youth, had tried to give me a lap dance, I'd need mind bleach. Eww. Seriously, when I was a kid, teachers were pudgy older women with dour expressions - the way it was always supposed to be.
 
Brofar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: My bet:  she is bipolar and was having a manic episode.

Also, if my 4th grade teacher, or any sub that I had during my youth, had tried to give me a lap dance, I'd need mind bleach. Eww. Seriously, when I was a kid, teachers were pudgy older women with dour expressions - the way it was always supposed to be.


This.  There were maybe 2 teachers in highscool that were attractive?

Both were married to cool teachers in the same building.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gar1013: My bet:  she is bipolar and was having a manic episode.

Also, if my 4th grade teacher, or any sub that I had during my youth, had tried to give me a lap dance, I'd need mind bleach. Eww. Seriously, when I was a kid, teachers were pudgy older women with dour expressions - the way it was always supposed to be.


It was funny after I graduated HS all the old teachers retired and they were hiring new young hot ones, what a load of crap!
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fireclown: Well....Alrighty....Then: That's a helluva screening process you've got there Maryland.

We didn't think we had to ask specifically "would you consider giving a 4th grader a lapdance" in the interview.  It seems we were wrong about that, somehow.  Now we know, and we will inform HR.

Seriously, how on earth does shiat like this keep happening?  How hard is it to draw THAT line?


Fark user imageView Full Size

-What qualifies you to be a sperm donor?
donor?
- I never killed a man.
 
limboslam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As we generalize all Catholic priests as pedos, are we getting close to the point where we do the same with female school teachers?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
cdn.christianpost.comView Full Size


/not equivalent
//someone was going to post it anyway
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Creepy Female Teacher Epidemic
Youtube e-UzxbPUur4
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

limboslam: As we generalize all Catholic priests as pedos, are we getting close to the point where we do the same with female school teachers?


D-, son.  See me after class for your spanking.
 
