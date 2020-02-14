 Skip to content
(The Hill)   NASA now says that the giant asteroid hurtling towards earth will miss by a few million miles, citing orbital calculations, and the fact that Morgan Freeman is not President   (thehill.com) divider line
etoof
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How do you know about E.L.E.?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
DAMN IT GIANT METEOR! YOU HAD ONE JOB!
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Walker
DAMN IT GIANT METEOR! YOU HAD ONE JOB!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hit us, I dare you!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: DAMN IT GIANT METEOR! YOU HAD ONE JOB!



Don't blame me. I voted for super volcano.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Walker: DAMN IT GIANT METEOR! YOU HAD ONE JOB!


Don't blame me. I voted for super volcano.


See, that's the problem.  Vote was split between SMOD, SVOD, and the one I voted for, Nearby Gamma Ray Burster Of Death  (NGRBOD).

That's how the two main political parties maintain dominance:  Divide and conquer.   We should form a coalition and pick just one candidate to run against the Democratic and Republican candidates.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
... Women and minorities hardest missed...
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

etoof: How do you know about E.L.E.?


I saw them on their Time tour back in the early 1980's.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: kbronsito: Walker: DAMN IT GIANT METEOR! YOU HAD ONE JOB!


Don't blame me. I voted for super volcano.

See, that's the problem.  Vote was split between SMOD, SVOD, and the one I voted for, Nearby Gamma Ray Burster Of Death  (NGRBOD).

That's how the two main political parties maintain dominance:  Divide and conquer.   We should form a coalition and pick just one candidate to run against the Democratic and Republican candidates.


I put Corona Virus as a write in, because of it's status with the boomers.  Old people "get it".
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
a diameter of approximately 3,250 feet, making it larger than the Burj Dubai, which is currently the tallest building in the world.

That's helpful to put it in terms of a building I've never seen in person, since I have noooo idea what 3,250 feet looks like.

How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
Report