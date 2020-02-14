 Skip to content
(Ocala Star-Banner)   Drunk Florida man tells cop "you didn't pull me over, I pulled you over". Does not work out for him   (ocala.com) divider line

dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Technically he was correct. Says so right there in the first sentence.

/the best kind
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he soon followed that up with "I'm not crying, you're crying!"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe try a song next time.

Hey, Officer!
Youtube aH1uKE5qXJY
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pray for oMarion deputy.
 
