(Patch)   Shoplifter wheels full cart of groceries out of store. He and off-duty cop get into fight. Shoplifter's girlfriend puts as many bags in the car as she can while the two men wrestle at her feet   (patch.com) divider line
403 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 3:25 PM (26 minutes ago)



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Honey? I hate to interrupt. This is margarine. I said we needed butter. Go back in there and exchange it, ok?"
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
F*cking Fieri will do anything to get people to watch that show
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah Pick n Save, my hometown grocery store.

/getting groceries delivered is quite magical
 
mottsnil [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pick and Save a Lot of Money.  Because you're going to need it for bail....
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shop Rite, Why pay more?

Shop Lift, Why pay at all?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Degraded Man, Oak Creek Man.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's 2020, video or it's a lie!
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, an off-duty cop assaulted a guy. Shocking.
 
jst3p
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good on her. Better than standing there doing nothing while her boyfriend is getting pummeled.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I watched two Caribbean-looking gentlemen wheel out a fully laden lumber cart from Home Depot with about a grand worth of PVC trim boards.  I recognized the thousand-yard stares and the "ox me no question, I tell you no lie, mon," attitude as they walked right through the contractor checkout area.
 
potterydove
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: So, an off-duty cop assaulted a guy. Shocking.


That's right! Cops are violent, racist sociopaths and only they should be allowed to have guns.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pick 'n Save, or as we used to call it, Swipe 'n Save.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My outrage meter isn't budging until I can see a pic of the perps.... although it is Wisconsin
 
you need help
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He was just doing what he interpreted the store was advertising.

/It's always the fine print that gets you
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I watched two Caribbean-looking gentlemen wheel out a fully laden lumber cart from Home Depot with about a grand worth of PVC trim boards.  I recognized the thousand-yard stares and the "ox me no question, I tell you no lie, mon," attitude as they walked right through the contractor checkout area.


If they did in California, any shoplifting under $950 is barely a misdemeanor, cops won't come out for it and the HD staff aren't going to risk their necks for it.
 
GungFu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was told that supermarkets do not actively stop people from stealing as the risk of being sued for millions isn't an incentive.

However, I wonder if the statement is entirely true, especially when I read stories and see videos like this:
Best Buy worker blocks, tackles would-be shoplifter | ABC7
Youtube 1bU0lBvqYZE

Maybe they say it for legal reasons but off the record it's, 'kick their asses'.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Billy Bathsalt: I watched two Caribbean-looking gentlemen wheel out a fully laden lumber cart from Home Depot with about a grand worth of PVC trim boards.  I recognized the thousand-yard stares and the "ox me no question, I tell you no lie, mon," attitude as they walked right through the contractor checkout area.

If they did in California, any shoplifting under $950 is barely a misdemeanor, cops won't come out for it and the HD staff aren't going to risk their necks for it.


LOL Home Depot staff...

If that happened in CA there wouldn't be anyone to risk their necks. It's all self check out now. HD stores have about 10 employees total.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GungFu: I was told that supermarkets do not actively stop people from stealing as the risk of being sued for millions isn't an incentive.

However, I wonder if the statement is entirely true, especially when I read stories and see videos like this:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1bU0lBvq​YZE]
Maybe they say it for legal reasons but off the record it's, 'kick their asses'.


When I worked retail it was "Try to stop them with words, don't get physical and don't follow them out of the store".


That was 20 years ago, it may have changed.
 
