 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Columbia Daily Tribune)   You can't just go into Hooters and start drunkenly fondling the staff. You need to warm up on your hired driver first, apparently   (columbiatribune.com) divider line
12
    More: Creepy, Prosecutor, Arraignment, Plea, Child sexual abuse, Rape, High school, Brooks Travis, Lawyer  
•       •       •

566 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 3:09 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What if you grab them with the stranger?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He does sound like presidential material. Does he also like authoritarians and grift?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Huh? Whodathunkit? A straight wrestling coach? As a wrestling coach I would've thought he'd be groping the (male) workers.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jockstrap Jim approves of fondling
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought this was America?
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Huh? Whodathunkit? A straight wrestling coach? As a wrestling coach I would've thought he'd be groping the (male) workers.


Authorities believe the fact it was in a Catholic school may have caused some sort of "double-negative" anomaly.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is why I only touch myself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That mug is definitely his 'dont care, had sex' face.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"When you're a famous wrestling coach, they let you do it.  Too bad I'm not a famous wrestling coach."
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

inglixthemad: Huh? Whodathunkit? A straight wrestling coach? As a wrestling coach I would've thought he'd be groping the (male) workers.


Tennis and golf coaches would like a word.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report