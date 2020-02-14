 Skip to content
(The Age (Melbourne))   Because your mom stopped answering my texts
mrlewish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame video games
/And the internet
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kendricd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It does kind of make sense. When I was in my twenties I'm sure I was more appreciative of finding someone I actually wanted to spend an extended period of time with. We didn't meet people on the internet. It was my roommates girlfriends friend, or that girl in class. The opportunities were far less therefore more appreciated.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plus everyone's poorer, and they're living w/ their parents more often.
 
cman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that bad looking.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because of me. I'm really bringing the average down. Sorry.
 
flynn80
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free porn and STD propaganda.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

down under...... Oh....Down Under
 
JimmyAlt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a sexual recession when my neighbor can't have sex with his wife. It's a sexual depression when I can't have sex with my neighbor's wife!
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prodigious prow.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was actually going to post that as example 1.
 
chawco
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Why not both?
World of Warcraft - The Internet is for porn
Youtube YRgNOyCnbqg
 
stuffy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I blame the sex robot industry.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

She only told you she was a robot and her battery was dying .... We had a great time shortly after you left.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cue the everyone's having more sex than me rabbit
 
camarugala
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

She has "kind eyes"
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Just make sure you're still drunk in the morning because you're going to breakfast together and she didn't bring her makeup.
 
RedRudy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Our food supply is farked up and full of estrogen...
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Actually that wasn't nice. She's probably fine sans makeup, it'd just be the bad makeup from the night before that you need to be wary of.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Possible explanations!

The gay agenda!
PC culture!
Introversion!
Increased access to media creating a cyclical and continually reinforced notion that the world is shiat and people are shiat and the anxiety all the negative news we're addicted to brings!
The me too movement!
 
seanpg71
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dunno, the one used in the article was: The method I'm using to pick up guys doesn't seem to yield any who are interested in my long term and I haven't bothered to try any others.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dunno, the one used in the article was: The method I'm using to pick up guys doesn't seem to yield any who are interested in my long term and I haven't bothered to try any others.


"Sleeping around isn't landing me a husband. But I'm only 22 so..."
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dunno, the one used in the article was: The method I'm using to pick up guys doesn't seem to yield any who are interested in my long term and I haven't bothered to try any others.


Sooooo the gay agenda?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know. All  I know is the people on-line in the 1990s was much more friendly. I met a good number of them IRL. And sex half of them. Nothing like that has happened in 15 years. Last time someone was cordial IRL was 10 years ago.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Pestifer [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I certainly may be reading this wrong, but the impression that I get from the article is that guys are interested in variety and options, and girls are interested in stable and long-term. When you mix those, you get guys who won't "settle" for long term, and girls who are unsatisfied. The result is guys who won't abandon the potential options, even at the expense of nookie here and now in a long-term relationship, and girls who are occasionally settling for friends-with-bennies just to get some while being basically miserable.

In the past, the sheer paucity of options forced guys and girls to settle, leading to more frequent and happy sexual activity for all, but the current range of options offered by the web pits girl against girl in how much and how often they accede to guys requests, and allows a few highly attractive guys to keep their options open, but also allows the rest of the guys and girls to imagine that they could do better and end up going without for long periods.

It's a market problem, and whoever solves it will be a billionaire within weeks.
 
