 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Ma'am I pulled you over for talking on your cell. That's a $50 fine and 5 points. Do you know who I am? ... Almost six years later, Conflicts of Interest Board: That will be $5,000 ma'am. No word on the points   (nytimes.com) divider line
4
    More: Fail, Police, Ms. Gibson, City Councilwoman Vanessa L. Gibson, Officer Michele Hernandez, Deputy Inspector Catalina, police officer, Ms. Gibson's car, Kevin Catalina  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 2:10 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How much of this stuff goes on that we never hear about?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Am I reading this right? The person who got the most screwed in all of this was the cop who was ordered not to write a ticket. Everyone else got promoted or talk of a slap on the wrist. I hope that at least the councilwoman had to shell out a ton on attorney's fees.
 
spleef420
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Officials (elected or appointed) need to be held to a higher standard than the rest of the unwashed masses. The instant some self-important asswipe official pulls the "don't you know who I am" card they need at least double the fine the rest of us get. Good on the city for hitting this idiot with a $5,000 fine for abusing authority but I still don't think it's quite enough. You just know she pulls this shiat on the regular. Run her ass out of office.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
An assemblymember should know better. You call the speaker of the assembly and HE gets the ticket fixed.

You don't so much as fart in Albany unless the bosses say it's okay to do so.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report