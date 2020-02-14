 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Got a shiatty job? This guy would probably trade you. Not safe for lunch
    Scary  
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pulling shiat out of an elephants ass? You mean Rick "Frothy" Santorum?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you subby for saying "not safe for lunch" and not "not safe for life" -- The kids over at reddit and facebook seem to think that the "L" stands for "Life" for some goddamn stupid reason. IT WAS ALWAYS LUNCH. Since the goddamned 1980s it was Lunch, as in "you'll puke if you look".

We old Internet-dwellers have to stick together before they turn LOL into "Look Out Leeches" or something like that.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not ideal but at least it's just plants. Could be a city sewer where you don't know what you're into.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I got to watch a video of a guy reaching his arm full up an elephant's ass and pulling out a giant wad of poop, and then going right back up in there.

Internet, you are the most insane thing a human history.

He had a long gloves and jacket things, but nothing on his head. and, if you watch that video, his head was pretty much right up in there. At one point I thought he was going to just climb in.

I also can't help but wonder what made them say, "hey guys we should really film this and show it to everybody in the world". And the guy doing it was totally cool with that.

Fark, I love you, internet, I love you.

Everything about this was ridiculous.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not the hero we wanted, but the hero we needed

Eneman
 
LessO2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leonel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Depends on how much it pays.
 
GunPlumber [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Better than battling with a disagreeable fatberg in the city sewer.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've completed the worst ever job I'll ever have. If anything is worse, I'd quit.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One of my favorite kid jokes...
What's worse than giving an elephant a enema?
Being an elephant enema.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

If that blew your mind about the internet, just watch this:

POV: Peppa Pig kidnaps you
Youtube MDvWh37c3cE
 
chawco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ahhhhhh.... ahhhhhh.... ummmnnnn....

I don't know about my mind but soemthing just blew.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I'm fairly sure I've never seen nsfl before today.
 
englaja
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had to administer an enema to my ex to clear her out after a long morphine binge, so I'm getting a real kick out of this.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

englaja: I had to administer an enema to my ex to clear her out after a long morphine binge, so I'm getting a real kick out of this.


She couldn't do it herself?
 
