(Daily Mail)   In keeping with a richly earned reputation for incisive investigative journalism, the Daily Mail brings us the pros and cons for going braless at work. Even this well-balanced article will no doubt have its knockers   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
58
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally I'm all for it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only wear bras on the weekend.

Don't tell my wife.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear you knocking, won't you and those knockers please come in.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bookmark? What bookmark?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, as long as the spreadsheets are working, I don't care.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 250x250]

Bookmark? What bookmark?


I too will try to re-mammary this thread for later.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the article, but did not see get all the tips I hoped to find.
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it is fake, but "... a man shouted at her: "Wear a bra!" I'll go ahead and say it. If you are a man, of ANY sexual orientation, and you complain about a young woman NOT wearing a bra, you need some help man.
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do your boobs hang low, do they wobble to and fro.....
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I totally read those pictures just for the article.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I had a few coworkers in the past who went braless.  I didn't mind.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I teach at a university and I don't go braless. Once, while teaching, I brought my arms behind my back to stretch and managed to unhook my bra. Thankfully, there were only a few minutes left, so I just clamped my arms to my sides and didn't turn my back to them. It was even more annoying the second time it happened... I got a new bra after that.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, er, support this, um, movement.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
apparently the article was an excuse to go out to bars and take pictures of chicks without bras?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thedingoatemybaby: I know it is fake, but "... a man shouted at her: "Wear a bra!" I'll go ahead and say it. If you are a man, of ANY sexual orientation, and you complain about a young woman NOT wearing a bra, you need some help man.


May not be that fake. Several women I know have mentioned guys complaining if they don't wear a bra, so I think it does indeed happen. But I agree entirely with your latter sentence.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those offices are going to rack up a large electric bill from the AC during the warm months.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as a middle-aged man, ive been braless as long as i can remember.  whats the big deal?
 
qlenfg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looked like a few of the "examples" were sporting store-bought, so they are not as likely to need support until they get a bit older, or have kids. A few of the others looked like they were wearing multiple layers, with one layer likely being some sort of sports top (bra) or similar. I've seen some though, that should seek support, to keep me from looking down at the ground, to see what they're pointing at.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theaetetus: thedingoatemybaby: I know it is fake, but "... a man shouted at her: "Wear a bra!" I'll go ahead and say it. If you are a man, of ANY sexual orientation, and you complain about a young woman NOT wearing a bra, you need some help man.

May not be that fake. Several women I know have mentioned guys complaining if they don't wear a bra, so I think it does indeed happen. But I agree entirely with your latter sentence.


I don't know why men would, I certainly wouldn't.  Partly because it is none of my damned business, and partly because I would be enjoying the view.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thread useless without GIFs
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Got nothing...
 
spambot collective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I certainly see their points
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theaetetus: thedingoatemybaby: I know it is fake, but "... a man shouted at her: "Wear a bra!" I'll go ahead and say it. If you are a man, of ANY sexual orientation, and you complain about a young woman NOT wearing a bra, you need some help man.

May not be that fake. Several women I know have mentioned guys complaining if they don't wear a bra, so I think it does indeed happen. But I agree entirely with your latter sentence.


Not nearly as often as other women shame them for skipping the bra. One of my friends posted a video of her daughter singing on the YouTubes, where you saw her for all of three seconds, braless wearing a shirt. Several ladies commented "Mom, put on a bra!" or similar. Her response was "Why? What's wrong with you?"
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boobmark
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the wife says she has to wear one at work.
if not she would have to throw them up on her desk.
and then to paperwork is too far away to see...  (  .  ) (  .  )
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a man, I too go braless all the time. Sometimes I go without my lace panties as well, if I'm feeling frisky.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: Boobmark


That's so shallow, I will check back later to see if you have learned the error of your ways
 
kkinnison
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: thread useless without GIFs


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason why Daily Mail writers and editors still wear hats is to prevent their ultra-sensitive nipples from being over-stimulated when it rains or snows.

/ Over elaborate or just Baroque enough?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: the wife says she has to wear one at work.
if not she would have to throw them up on her desk.
and then to paperwork is too far away to see...  (  .  ) (  .  )


She's not wearing one today, looks great eating lunch too. Got her a footlong.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: kkinnison: thread useless without GIFs

[media3.giphy.com image 466x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


Look, my Daily Mail editors are coming in nicely!
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is such a good thing then why do I end up in jail every time I try to liberate boobs from their bra prisons?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  Those look... uncomfortable.

Busty ladies, is it more or less comfy to not support them?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
that article was basically nothing more than perving on peoples facebook or instagram/twatter posts for pictures of braless women.

kinda creepy if you ask me.

Idc really, but if your point at me, expect there to be glances in that general direction. If i walked up with an unrestrained boner, I'd expect you to point and laugh. tit for tat, such as it were.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Moses: "Let my nipples go!"
/alternative history volume 4
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pertinent journalism.

/also, look up the video to a song called 'vertical lines' from a group called leather hands.  you're welcome.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Braless works best when it a little chilly. Well I enjoy the view more that way.
 
OldJames
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Article says they are uncomfortable if they don't fit right. I think I can solve this problem...

I don't care if they are on or off (except during banging, then off), but if it is just a buying the right size problem, then buy the right size, or get one that is close, and alter it with scissors and duct tape.
 
ReasonedDiscourse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: as a middle-aged man, ive been braless as long as i can remember.  whats the big deal?


Nice moobs.
 
Andrew Wiggin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
what about hand bras? (maybe nsfw i dunno)
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: as a middle-aged man, ive been braless as long as i can remember.  whats the big deal?


Dude, wear a t-shirt, show some respect.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: I dunno.  Those look... uncomfortable.

Busty ladies, is it more or less comfy to not support them?

[Fark user image 540x775]


OMG, I hope that is the before picture, before she had breast reduction surgery.

As for busty, I have pretty big knockers, always have (the nickname bullies gave me in 6th grade was BB (big boobs).   If you find the right bra, I prefer to wear one.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pdieten: Do your boobs hang low, do they wobble to and fro.....


She can slang em on her shoulder like a Continental Soldier
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Theaetetus: thedingoatemybaby: I know it is fake, but "... a man shouted at her: "Wear a bra!" I'll go ahead and say it. If you are a man, of ANY sexual orientation, and you complain about a young woman NOT wearing a bra, you need some help man.

May not be that fake. Several women I know have mentioned guys complaining if they don't wear a bra, so I think it does indeed happen. But I agree entirely with your latter sentence.

I don't know why men would, I certainly wouldn't.  Partly because it is none of my damned business, and partly because I would be enjoying the view.


There's always one asshole who has to ruin everything nice for everyone else
 
sdd2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kkinnison: thread useless without GIFs


and pics?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GungFu: As a man, I too go braless all the time. Sometimes I go without my lace panties as well, if I'm feeling frisky.


You hussy.
 
TangoDown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: bughunter: I dunno.  Those look... uncomfortable.

Busty ladies, is it more or less comfy to not support them?

[Fark user image 540x775]

OMG, I hope that is the before picture, before she had breast reduction surgery.

As for busty, I have pretty big knockers, always have (the nickname bullies gave me in 6th grade was BB (big boobs).   If you find the right bra, I prefer to wear one.


Same. I'm a dd and I've recently been trying unlined bras and really like them, but gotta watch what I wear with them. Sometimes they can put on quite a display if I'm not careful. I haven't had anyone complain tho.... Hmmmm.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
