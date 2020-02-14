 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Storm Denniss unimpressed by Storm Dennis   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

705 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 4:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs to hook up with Stormy Daniels.
 
dothemath
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Storm Large is even more unimpressed.
 
skyotter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Because of the implications.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: Needs to hook up with Stormy Daniels.


She is looking for a new attorney as the other is headed to a PMITA federal pen.
 
LewDux
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sophie Ellis Bextor: Denis, Live (Promo)
Youtube B477nVLnaaI
 
PirateKing
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I didn't know you were called Dennis.

/Well you didn't bother to find out, did you?
 
Lt. Cheese Weasel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'There's some lovely filth over here'.....
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report