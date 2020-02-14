 Skip to content
Caption this guy rescuing an injured Adirondack chair
20
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
m2.mbl.isView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
'I used to put mah beer on that missing arm-rest. Can we have a minute of silence, please?'
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ok. We're gonna need 2 feet of wood. Stat.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I think we know where that guy from The Fugitive was sitting earlier today!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jack Simpson, known in these parts as Adirondack Jack, transfers the chair to local authorities.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm afraid . So very afraid.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody take this!  I'm going back to rescue the hammock!!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We visit a comfortable, unsuspecting community for the next America's Most Wanted Chairs.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Uh, Barry? Wasn't your mother-in-law in that seat before the fire?"
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am, I said."
 
cman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"This thing is about as old as the caption tag. It needs to be updated."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's all right, Baby. Daddy's here. He's got your back, he's got your seat and arms. Everything is going to be all right.
 
King Something
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"To the German commander: NUTS!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Damn it, Doug, that's not what I meant when I asked you to take a seat over there.
 
logieal [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
MEDIC!
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Good new mate, this chair wasn't armed in the fire."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: Ow, my balls.


in this weather, you don't have to worry about that..!
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Climate Change Calamity: looting in the Yukon.


/voting enabled
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The left hand will be busy anyway."
 
Lillya
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's going to be okay, just a broken arm and leg. We'll get somebody off their feet in no time.
 
