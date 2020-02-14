 Skip to content
(AOL)   80-year-old widower loses $200K in catfish romance scam. See, that's why I stick with widemouth bass   (aol.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about trout?
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stay away from the red snapper. Trust me on this one.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The important thing to remember when it appears that someone may be taking a romantic interest in you is this: Nobody is interested in you romantically.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Stay away from the red snapper. Trust me on this one.


Red snappa
Very tasty
 
Glendale
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He believed his money was being used for the shipping costs of a 500-ton lion sculpture from China, but would get percentage of the profits from the sale of the sculpture in return.

Oh come on, that's about as likely as buying the Brooklyn Bridge.

Although the 1800's London Bridge *was* sold and reassembled in Arizona or something, so...
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a sucker
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Carp, all the way!
It says it right in the phrase "carpe diem". A sucker every day!
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: The important thing to remember when it appears that someone may be taking a romantic interest in you is this: Nobody is interested in you romantically.


Speaking from personal experience, this is absolutely true. Women don't love me for me, they love me for my tentacles.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That $300/hr hooker seems like a bargain by comparison.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: That $300/hr hooker seems like a bargain by comparison.


At that price, he could hire a woman for all of February.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seems like a crappie thing to experience
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby prefers old Billy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What about trout?


Trout don't put out.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Widemouth? Is this a regional thing?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: The important thing to remember when it appears that someone may be taking a romantic interest in you is this: Nobody is interested in you romantically.


I had some hot "girl" send me a message on a dating site stating that she was looking for a partner for a "sexy party at a hotel in your area". I wrote back saying no thanks, but I rather like my kidneys.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Adam Ant: Cleopatra
Youtube ixfQuAZ1UKk
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: dothemath: The important thing to remember when it appears that someone may be taking a romantic interest in you is this: Nobody is interested in you romantically.

I had some hot "girl" send me a message on a dating site stating that she was looking for a partner for a "sexy party at a hotel in your area". I wrote back saying no thanks, but I rather like my kidneys.


Smart move because that was not a lady, that was me and I had every intention of absconding with your innards.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think we can safely assume that Subby doesn't actually fish, since Wide Mouth is a jar and Largemouth is a Bass.
 
