(Click Orlando)   Police say they've cracked the case of a Florida woman accused of performing botched butt enhancements without license   (clickorlando.com) divider line
256 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 6:05 PM



13 Comments
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Botched Butt Enhancements is the name of my GG Allin punk cover band
 
King Something
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What what?
 
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You down with BBE?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A license to botch.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, my, God Becky, look at her butt. It is so botched.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You need a license to perform botched butt enhancements?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ISO15693: [i.pinimg.com image 431x609]


You farker. I was trying to eat.
 
flynn80
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The worst botched implant by Florida is George W Bush.
 
King Something
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: You down with BBE?


YEAH YOU KNOW ME!!@!1!
 
Gramma
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That woman sounds like a real pain in the ass.
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Better call em quick!!!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Its stories like these that just emphasize the fact that Jada Stevens is a ridonkulous genetic freak.
 
