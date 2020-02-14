 Skip to content
(KATU)   This woman was determined to retrieve her truck from the tow yard   (katu.com) divider line
Smackledorfer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who do I dislike more here?

I guess I have to give the tow company the benefit of the doubt that they aren't corrupt bastards like so many.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Who do I dislike more here?

I guess I have to give the tow company the benefit of the doubt that they aren't corrupt bastards like so many.


That's a pretty big reach. All tow truck companies are corrupt.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's right, it's better than yours.
 
mr0x
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They're living my fantasy.

Cherry on top. Run over tow truck employee.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
attempted murder charge, thats what I would hit them with. Best guess, Father and daughter.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
wow thats gonna leave a mark
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: attempted murder charge, thats what I would hit them with. Best guess, Father and daughter.


No jury in the world.
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Couldn't load the page so I checked NoScript.
KATU - fine.
Sinclairstoryline - JFC.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I guess I have to give the tow company the benefit of the doubt that they aren't corrupt bastards like so many


punkwrestler: All tow truck companies are corrupt.


This text is now purple: No jury in the world.


Am I the only person here who hasn't been towed except for having asked?

The only people I know who get impounded are tweekers and people spending their first winter living the urban dream (not obeying snow emergency routes).
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Smackledorfer: I guess I have to give the tow company the benefit of the doubt that they aren't corrupt bastards like so many

punkwrestler: All tow truck companies are corrupt.

This text is now purple: No jury in the world.

Am I the only person here who hasn't been towed except for having asked?

The only people I know who get impounded are tweekers and people spending their first winter living the urban dream (not obeying snow emergency routes).


I got towed from my own lot once. In a marked spot, with a tag.

Landlord had to reimburse me.
 
Report