(ABC News) NYPD alerts officers of 'credible' threat in email that stresses there are no specific threats. Just credible general threats, apparently
10
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, a typical day in NYC then?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For being so brave, they sure shiat their pants a lot.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're a police officer who is NOT looking over your shoulder by this point, you really are unaware.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Credible threats" = "We need an excuse"

Bin Laden so won after 9/11. We abandoned our freedoms and spent trillions in war. He spent less than a million and wanted us to abandon our freedom.

If the world was a first person shooter the narrator would have said "perfect."
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So they'll just stop, frisk, beat, arrest for resisting arrest and plant drugs on minorities like they always do?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I will do bad thing to undisclosed person.
 
Danack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, good job I can't imagine this as part of the backstory of how facists won the seconds American Civil war.

Because that would be scary as fark.
 
nsstick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The "B" in SBA should stand for belligerent.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: For being so brave, they sure shiat their pants a lot.


And yet they'd still run toward an active shooter to save your life.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ less than a minute ago  
