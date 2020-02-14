 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Legendary rodeo clown Lecile Harris passes away at 83. In lieu of sending flowers, please throw a rubber chicken at an enraged bull   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Rodeo, Tennessee, legendary rodeo clown, Lecile Harris, Mississippi Rodeo Hall of Fame, Lake Cormorant, Livestock Show  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 10:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's no way to talk about lesbian stubby
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're generally paid by gig, earning anywhere from $100 to $500 per show. Full time rodeo clowns make around $50,000 per year average. However, the downside is you do have to pay for your own travel expenses.

On the high end you make 50K a year to fight a bull while dressed in clown makeup AND you have to pay room and board?
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: You're generally paid by gig, earning anywhere from $100 to $500 per show. Full time rodeo clowns make around $50,000 per year average. However, the downside is you do have to pay for your own travel expenses.

On the high end you make 50K a year to fight a bull while dressed in clown makeup AND you have to pay room and board?


Only so many jobs out there for alcoholics who can't work a 9-5 job. You don't have to pay much.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Speaking of dead clowns...

Laugh for Chuckles
Youtube TJny78bpsgo
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: you have to pay room and board?


How much are your expenses to sleep out back in a horse stall and eat whatever you find discarded on the ground in the stands?
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Goodnight funny man.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size

Did you learn anything during your four years of Clown School in France?

I don't know. I don't speak French.
 
crinz83
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
in honor of this man, i'm gonna chase my dog and cat around the house tonight with a lasso
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Earl of Chives: "Only so many jobs out there for alcoholics who can't work a 9-5 job. You don't have to pay much."


I found the kitchen manager!
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report