(CNBC)   You're supposed to spend 3 months salary on an engagement ring but who can afford $500?   (cnbc.com) divider line
17 Comments
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That whole BS line about spending 3 months salary for an engagement ring was an advertising campaign created for De Beers in the late 1970's.  Diamond jewelry was falling out of fashion, except for engagement rings and wedding bands.  Then diamonds came back into fashion for a few years, until people learned about the levels of human misery involved in diamond mining in Africa.  Suddenly, diamonds of Russian and Canadian origin started coming onto the market.  Now, they've perfected lab created diamonds, which sell for about half of the price of a similar natural diamond.

I make jewelry, mostly beaded designs using natural gemstone materials.  I do try to keep up with things like the conditions for those that are mining the stones.  Instead of diamonds, because the source of the materials gets hidden so often in sales listings, I use clear quartz crystal beads that originate in Herkimer, NY.  Another stone I have discontinued from use is rose quartz.  Most of this comes from Mozambique, and because it's in high demand for healing/chakra crystals, the mining conditions have become very dangerous.  I try to not contribute to human misery.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If your woman is still demanding that her ring be equal to three months of your salary, you should call off the wedding ASAP.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just hit "my woman" on the head with my club.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have a small forge and would rather cast a pair of bands in one pour as some sort of symbolic shiat or whatnot.
 
tothekor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

And yet you posted that post.

/I kid, I kid!
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There is no bigger horse shiat in the world than that horse shiat.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
25 years later, we don't even remember when our wedding rings are anymore.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I bought the stone directly from a diamond broker, certified and all.

I ended up paying between the rock and the setting about $1,800.  It appraised for nearly $15K.

Jewelry is stupid.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Word!

I have a buddy who makes rings and bracelets etc out of stainless welding rods and they are all unique and awesome.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Those bag ties from the produce department work just fine, and are really easy to replace if lost, stolen, or damaged.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That 3 months salary thing is just marketing, not reality.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

"People who buy things are suckers."
 
Al_Ed [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
$63,000 seems like a lot for a ring.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"a far cry from the three months' salary conventional wisdom marketingoften dictates

Fixed.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also--I thought the campaign was "Two Months Salary"
When did they up it to three?
 
The Brown Word
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What if I give her 4 goats and agree to let her firstborn live and then only sacrifice the second-born to Huitzilopotchtli? Is that an acceptable substitute for this dumbass old dowry system?
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stop buying diamond rings to "engage" a woman.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

