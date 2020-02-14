 Skip to content
(CNN)   Shtupid barrtendr kickin me out after jus 20 drinks i'm not drunk he's drunk i'll show him gunna floor it HOLY SH*T   (cnn.com) divider line
Mercutio879
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Something something Duke boys...
 
ar393
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BMW?
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She kidnapped herself, MAN.
 
Yoleus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shocking moment speeding van is filmed flying over roundabout
Youtube HyufxcEQPGc


Amateur
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Airborne!
 
LincolnLogolas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This Dukes of Hazzard reboot looks tiiiiiiight.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"WHO THE F*CK PUT A TREE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD???"
 
tasteme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ar393 BMW?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby is drunk posting.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: "WHO THE F*CK PUT A TREE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD???"


I did.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
RRrrrrrrrogerrrrr Housssssten. Neh-neh-negutivvvvve orrrrbit trag- treg-

--jeeeehctory.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size

What are ya silly? You know I'm gonna send it.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Slowed her down, dinnit?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: "WHO THE F*CK PUT A TREE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD???"


Mountains come out of the sky and they stand there
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Misdemeanor DUI?   She must be rich and white.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That boulder flying and wrecking shop was equally as scary as the car  holy shiat
 
ifky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Roundabout (2008 Remastered Version)
Youtube cPCLFtxpadE
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's a misdemeanor? Must be a British misdemeanor
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Found the Forza Horizon 4 player, everyone!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Coo-coo-crazy Cooter comin' atcha!
 
