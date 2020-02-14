 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Revenge quitting is sweet for kitchen designer who was voted 'best ass in the showroom' after she blasts 'sexist' bosses in email to 4500 workers   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
66
•       •       •

Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You can't put flowers in an a**hole and call it a vase."

Fark user imageView Full Size


game recognizes game
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article fails without picture of said ass.


/said to be funny, not to be taken seriously
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they hated to see her go, but enjoyed watching her walk away.

/self reported
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have left that business behind them.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn it all down.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOPA?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't understand the "body of a child" part. Brit slang? Scot slang?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those pictures in the article and not one of her ass.  How are we supposed to know if it really is the best ass without pictures of it?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well don't let the best door in the showroom hit the best a$$ in the showroom on your way out.


Nice resume.  Uh, why did you leave your previous employer?  Sexist bosses?  Best a$$?  Oh, we'll get back to you.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So let me get this straight.

She got a performance issue brought to her attention and her response is to blast a company-wide e-mail saying she quits, slamming management, and claiming she has the best ass in the company.

Classy.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: don't understand the "body of a child" part. Brit slang? Scot slang?


I can kind of see it (although it seems to be at odds with "best ass").

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You can't put flowers in an a**hole and call it a vase."

You're not my supervisor!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: don't understand the "body of a child" part. Brit slang? Scot slang?


Alabama? Utah?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: don't understand the "body of a child" part. Brit slang? Scot slang?


An image search (in the name of science of course) seems to indicate she's pretty petite.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: don't understand the "body of a child" part. Brit slang? Scot slang?


Think Selena Gomez.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite what Subby's headline says, she wasn't "voted 'best ass in the showroom.'" That was simply how she described herself in the email, so she self-voted herself that title. And as others have noted, no evidence has been provided to confirm or deny that claim, sadly.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the "fark just burning the bridge - I firebombed the whole goddamned village, too" resignation letter.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the best ass in the showroom but the body of a child.

sigh...

/zip
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: So let me get this straight.

She got a performance issue brought to her attention and her response is to blast a company-wide e-mail saying she quits, slamming management, and claiming she has the best ass in the company.

Classy.


That's what the poorly written article implies. Comes across as, "Oh yeah? My sales stink?!? Well... you're sexist, so there!" She then accused their mothers of dressing them funny and that she never liked their kitchens anyway. Afterwards, she took her ball and went home.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: So let me get this straight.

She got a performance issue brought to her attention and her response is to blast a company-wide e-mail saying she quits, slamming management, and claiming she has the best ass in the company.

Classy.


I'm thinking that she overheard the management talking about her that way, i.e. saying she has the best ass in the showroom, but the body of a child, and that's why she brought it up.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Despite what Subby's headline says, she wasn't "voted 'best ass in the showroom.'" That was simply how she described herself in the email, so she self-voted herself that title. And as others have noted, no evidence has been provided to confirm or deny that claim, sadly.


The implication was that she was, in fact, quoting a comment by one or more of the folks about whom she was pissed for being a sexist, narcissistic ass.

That's the problem with sarcasm - unless you write well, it sometimes doesn't carry itself well in print. She should've framed that bit in quotes.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: don't understand the "body of a child" part. Brit slang? Scot slang?


Tiny tits
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Do not GIS titless

JC
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't make a judgment call without a pic of 'dat ass.
In a bikini at least.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No ifs or ands, she'll find work at Callipygian Kitchens.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British Hot
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: FirstDennis: don't understand the "body of a child" part. Brit slang? Scot slang?

I can kind of see it (although it seems to be at odds with "best ass").

[Fark user image 538x640]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: British Hot


Nope.

Just hot.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: the best ass in the showroom but the body of a child.

sigh...

/zip


Name checks out the Sears Back To School catalogue.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: FirstDennis: don't understand the "body of a child" part. Brit slang? Scot slang?

I can kind of see it (although it seems to be at odds with "best ass").

[Fark user image 538x640]


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought flygal was blonde.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: RoboZombie: British Hot

Nope.

Just hot.


Cute petite thang.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Despite what Subby's headline says, she wasn't "voted 'best ass in the showroom.'" That was simply how she described herself in the email, so she self-voted herself that title. And as others have noted, no evidence has been provided to confirm or deny that claim, sadly.


I'm pretty sure that was a reference to a comment made by the male boss...
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kitchen designer... this is a thing? To where you need a flock of them?

"Let's see... we are going to try something new here... you'll need a fridge, a stove, but we are also going to recommend counters with cabinets above and below. Sinks are passe, so we're not going there. Instead we are going to install a bidet!"
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Despite what Subby's headline says, she wasn't "voted 'best ass in the showroom.'" That was simply how she described herself in the email, so she self-voted herself that title. And as others have noted, no evidence has been provided to confirm or deny that claim, sadly.


I'll bet she was told that at some point by her "superiors", and it's not a self-description.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Despite what Subby's headline says, she wasn't "voted 'best ass in the showroom.'" That was simply how she described herself in the email, so she self-voted herself that title

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Cyberluddite: Despite what Subby's headline says, she wasn't "voted 'best ass in the showroom.'" That was simply how she described herself in the email, so she self-voted herself that title. And as others have noted, no evidence has been provided to confirm or deny that claim, sadly.

The implication was that she was, in fact, quoting a comment by one or more of the folks about whom she was pissed for being a sexist, narcissistic ass.

That's the problem with sarcasm - unless you write well, it sometimes doesn't carry itself well in print. She should've framed that bit in quotes.


Probably correct. I'm guessing that she got wind of a conversation between other employees that someone who overheard it told her about, in which someone said, "She has the best ass in the showroom," to which to other person responded something like "To each his own, but to me she looks like she has the body of 12-year-old, dude." Still wouldn't make Subby's assertion that she was "voted" best ass remotely correct.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: don't understand the "body of a child" part. Brit slang? Scot slang?


He's whining about small boobies.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better petite than overweight/obese!

She's actually a beautiful woman. Nice face, nice smile, nice cleavage, nice small figure. I wonder if her manager actually told her about having the best ass in the show. It's ok to lust and fantasize after people, just don't do it in the open, it's gonna creep them out.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Despite what Subby's headline says, she wasn't "voted 'best ass in the showroom.'" That was simply how she described herself in the email, so she self-voted herself that title. And as others have noted, no evidence has been provided to confirm or deny that claim, sadly.


NotThatGuyAgain: So let me get this straight.

She got a performance issue brought to her attention and her response is to blast a company-wide e-mail saying she quits, slamming management, and claiming she has the best ass in the company.

Classy.


It seems clear by context that she was quoting something that was said either to her or about her by the boss.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"You can't put flowers in an a**hole and call it a vase."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_​M​applethorpe
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

robodog: Cyberluddite: Despite what Subby's headline says, she wasn't "voted 'best ass in the showroom.'" That was simply how she described herself in the email, so she self-voted herself that title. And as others have noted, no evidence has been provided to confirm or deny that claim, sadly.

I'm pretty sure that was a reference to a comment made by the male boss...


Perhaps, but if the first documented case of that usage is from her E-mail, good luck with future endeavours.  Any company with an HR department is going to discourage her being hired because they do not want similar behavior at their company either.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: So let me get this straight.

She got a performance issue brought to her attention and her response is to blast a company-wide e-mail saying she quits, slamming management, and claiming she has the best ass in the company.

Classy.


I guess you're hoping we've never had managers before?
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Cyberluddite: Despite what Subby's headline says, she wasn't "voted 'best ass in the showroom.'" That was simply how she described herself in the email, so she self-voted herself that title. And as others have noted, no evidence has been provided to confirm or deny that claim, sadly.

NotThatGuyAgain: So let me get this straight.

She got a performance issue brought to her attention and her response is to blast a company-wide e-mail saying she quits, slamming management, and claiming she has the best ass in the company.

Classy.

It seems clear by context that she was quoting something that was said either to her or about her by the boss.


Since she didn't mention who said it, it's likely that the whole office was already aware of the comment. It's a rare person who would write that kind of exit letter without having commiserated with other employees for weeks beforehand.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So she got a bad performance review and decided to burn her bridges.  I hope she enjoys having dollar bills stuffed in her g-string.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vsavatar: All those pictures in the article and not one of her ass.  How are we supposed to know if it really is the best ass without pictures of it?


And also the asses of her leading competition.
 
powhound
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now that she is viral she can probably bring in some decent side income as an InstaAssInfluencer.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: don't understand the "body of a child" part. Brit slang? Scot slang?


I think its british for "nice ass no boobies"
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vsavatar: NotThatGuyAgain: So let me get this straight.

She got a performance issue brought to her attention and her response is to blast a company-wide e-mail saying she quits, slamming management, and claiming she has the best ass in the company.

Classy.

I'm thinking that she overheard the management talking about her that way, i.e. saying she has the best ass in the showroom, but the body of a child, and that's why she brought it up.


Yeah, it is oddly specific. Plus, in most work environments, pretty much anything you say about someone will get back to them.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "You can't put flowers in an a**hole and call it a vase."

[Fark user image 413x395]

game recognizes game


Not with that Attitude
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
elaine-fakefakefake.gif
 
