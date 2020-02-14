 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Fund manager who shorted Tesla for his clients last month - obviously, it didn't go very well - somehow blames coronavirus   (marketwatch.com) divider line
17
    More: Facepalm, Stock, Long, Speculation, fund manager, Short, Tesla's Elon Musk, short shorts, Elon Musk  
•       •       •

517 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 1:44 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's the problem with shorts. You not only have to be right about the company being overvalued, but also about when other people will also realize it's overvalued.
 
King Something
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Corona
Youtube gOFOqOjJ9Wk
 
oldfool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thanks Obamavirus
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dear boss.  I could not come to work yesterday or call or text because the Coronavirus turned me in to a newt!

Well, I got better.  Still fired, huh? you know those planes pretty much fly themselves.  I'm just up there to reassure the passengers and to push the Takeoff, Fly and Land buttons...  in that order.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: That's the problem with shorts. You not only have to be right about the company being overvalued, but also about when other people will also realize it's overvalued.


And you can lose more than you invested if you're short.

If you're long, you can only lose all you invested. The stock can't go below $0.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In his defense, there is no reason for Tesla stock to keep going up.  CEO is a nutcase, they haven't posted a profit, production numbers stink, the truck is a joke, Musk wants to build a German factory where no one wants a Tesla.  Yet, stock goes up, quarterly loss after quarterly loss.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Coronavirus has nothing to do with it

It's due to the Atkins diet.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: In his defense, there is no reason for Tesla stock to keep going up.  CEO is a nutcase, they haven't posted a profit, production numbers stink, the truck is a joke, Musk wants to build a German factory where no one wants a Tesla.  Yet, stock goes up, quarterly loss after quarterly loss.


If people didn't keep trying to short them then there wouldn't be such a disconnect between the value and the cost of shares. Shorting is insurance against over-valuation, by itself it actually drives demand because people are buying.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: That's the problem with shorts. You not only have to be right about the company being overvalued, but also about when other people will also realize it's overvalued.


Well, you don't really have to be right about it being overvalued, as long as you're right about when other people will believe it is.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: In his defense, there is no reason for Tesla stock to keep going up.  CEO is a nutcase, they haven't posted a profit, production numbers stink, the truck is a joke, Musk wants to build a German factory where no one wants a Tesla.  Yet, stock goes up, quarterly loss after quarterly loss.


They've got marketshare and a lot of basic patents / technology lead. They could be on a trajectory to dominate electric vehicles, or may Lucid (VW, someone) will come in and kick over the table. However, at this point, they are the game in town, and they've been expanding into other spaces in support of those vehicles. I would say it's very Amazon-esque.

Granted it could all come crashing down tomorrow, or in the next year, but that's unlikely.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Madman drummers bummers: That's the problem with shorts. You not only have to be right about the company being overvalued, but also about when other people will also realize it's overvalued.

And you can lose more than you invested if you're short.

If you're long, you can only lose all you invested. The stock can't go below $0.


Pfffft!  Amateur.  Think buying on margin.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Greed and fear cycle.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Madman drummers bummers: That's the problem with shorts. You not only have to be right about the company being overvalued, but also about when other people will also realize it's overvalued.

And you can lose more than you invested if you're short.

If you're long, you can only lose all you invested. The stock can't go below $0.


I'm aware of the math involved. Still, if you're going to short something, buy some freakin protective options in case you're wrong. You'd think a hedge fund manager would know how to, I dunno... HEDGE.
 
GasDude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: In his defense, there is no reason for Tesla stock to keep going up.  CEO is a nutcase, they haven't posted a profit, production numbers stink, the truck is a joke, Musk wants to build a German factory where no one wants a Tesla.  Yet, stock goes up, quarterly loss after quarterly loss.


The same could have been said about Amazon during the 2000-2010.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: Erebus1954: Madman drummers bummers: That's the problem with shorts. You not only have to be right about the company being overvalued, but also about when other people will also realize it's overvalued.

And you can lose more than you invested if you're short.

If you're long, you can only lose all you invested. The stock can't go below $0.

Pfffft!  Amateur.  Think buying on margin.


Margin? No, I like to be able to sleep at night.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: You'd think a hedge fund manager would know how to, I dunno... HEDGE.


You'd think, but don't most of them fail to beat the SP500 index funds?
 
Gleeman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/the shorters that is
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report