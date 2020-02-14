 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Amazon Fulfillment Center coming to Bremerton, the legendary inspiration of Sir Mix-A-Lot. Now, Bremelos of all kinds will be able to find fulfillment within   (kiro7.com) divider line
11
    More: Misc, Kitsap County, Washington, KIRO-TV, Seattle, Bremerton, Washington, Kitsap Peninsula, Washington, Naval Base Kitsap, Silverdale, Washington  
•       •       •

293 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 1:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If a submarine can't fill one, nothing can
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was the inspiration for Sir Mix-a-lot
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about the Port Orcas and Silverwhales?

// 4 years stationed at Puget Sound Shipyard on Coont-68.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
holy smokes subby, you went old school.
Bremelo
Youtube bTc5aKZj98k


1988. I had that sh*t on cassette
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That is one weird farking place...
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
MxPx - Move To Bremerton
Youtube vKtB1Oij-Eg
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

busy chillin': holy smokes subby, you went old school.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bTc5aKZj​98k]

1988. I had that sh*t on cassette


What's a "cassette?"

/ kidding
// I'm old too
/// not too old for a third slashie tho
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Working at a fulfillment center sucks bad from what I understand, but hopefully if they open up more of them closer to the communities they serve, that will take the pressure off the existing ones to make unrealistic goals on their worker productivity.  Maybe their workers will even be able to go to the damn bathroom without getting written up eventually.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
While they're undoubtedly excited I suspect they may also have severe apprehensiveness. Or to put it more simply, big buts.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

busy chillin': holy smokes subby, you went old school.
[YouTube video: Bremelo]

1988. I had that sh*t on cassette


I just want to say I always looked up to Larry

Sir Mix-A-Lot - Posse On Broadway
Youtube QElKVs56z48
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: While they're undoubtedly excited I suspect they may also have severe apprehensiveness. Or to put it more simply, big buts.


You forgot the crew cuts and extraordinary guts.

/Posse up!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report