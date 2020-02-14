 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Radio host threatens to sue the NFL for using the Super Bowl halftime show to infect him with a demonic virus through a portal in his TV screen. Adds, "I am not a crackpot"   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why did you watch the asstime show anyways?


You could have changed to the Puppy Bowl
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perhaps the power of Christ could compel this guy to change the channel.

And yeah Daubenmire has always been a crackpot.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's quit pretending to be heterosexual? Good for him. Hope his followers respect how hard that was. (That's what she said.)
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't we had this thread already. The guy has been a crusader since the mean ACLU said he couldn't pray during public school high school football games. He is an idiot and should be ignored.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Dumbassenmire, the ATSC 1.0 (HDTV) standard does not provide for transmission of demonic waves.

Since the new ATSC 3.0 standard is interactive, THEN you may have a problem.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until he finds out about the President of the United States.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Wait until he finds out about the President of the United States.


I'm sure he was thrilled with the "Kenyan Usurper" that used to occupy that office.

/just kidding, he can't even pronounce "usurper"
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What if there is a [demonic] spirit that accompanies the visual of the pornography?"Daubenmire asked. "What if that opens up, what do they call it? A portal? A threshold? ... What if sitting there, watching that soft pornography dance across our TVs, what if there's a spiritual component to that? What if there is something that comes out of my screen?"

Yes, Dave, you have been Inceptioned.

There is now a version of Shakira that lives exclusively in your mind. She is wearing that fringey little skirt, confidently and boldly. Only, because she is not the real Shakira, but instead a version that exists only in your imagination, she goes much further than she did in the halftime show. There is nothing stopping her from walking into your room, and doing that thing that she did with her tongue on something other than her microphone.

She is in your head, Dave, but her sins are very real. You are at risk to falling victim to her sexual wiles at any time. And the worst part is that she won't do anything that you don't think about - that every motion, ever wink, every caress is something that you want. Can you see her sitting on your lap now, Dave, in the way that no proper young woman would? Can you feel her scratching the back of your balding head head with her manicured fingernails? Can you see how smooth her legs are, Dave?

The more you think about her, the more powerful she gets, Dave. Soon, she will have her way with you. And you aren't able to fight it. You need to get her out, Dave. You need to save your own soul, before it is too late. You need to get her out of your head, Dave.

There is only one way:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good luck.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: He was a crackpot
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherDale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, if I had a dollar for every time the NFL tried to infect me with a demonic virus through a portal in my TV....
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this guy was smart he would have put saran wrap around his TV remote like any sensible person going in to a channel of sin.
 
midigod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, he's obviously a crackpot. Absolutely no doubt.  On the other hand...

putting his soul in mortal danger thanks to the salacious dancing of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

He's not wrong.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isnt this a repeat of this crackpot?
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily, this guy is just a random crackpot who nobody in any real political party would pay any attention to...

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


https://www.timesleaderonline.com/new​s​/local-news/2019/10/harrison-county-re​publicans-ox-roast-dubbed-a-success/
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC! He's a special kind if idiot, isn't he?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair if anyone could open a portal to hell with they're dancing it would be Shakira.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


I think this is what got him all tight in the chest pants
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this

The first thing the NFL will do after they get in court is use his own words as reason for a mental health check as well as brain scans to see if hes getting dementia
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he never saw NFL cheerleaders.
static.nfl.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
sad. he needs help.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What are the odds this dude has a Sandusky-type history?
 
fruitloop
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Dave Dau

Fark user imageView Full Size


/he's not a "radio host"
//he's also not a coach
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: What are the odds this dude has a Sandusky-type history?


Don't know about him, but his kid was busted for possessing kiddie porn.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"When you look at the Dark Side, careful you must be. For the Dark Side looks back."

 -Yoda

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: She is in your head, Dave, but her sins are very real.


Hers?

More like HIS. She's not the one in error.

Otherwise, you had that perfect :p
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
God unsanctioned Boner???

Kill yourself!!
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"What if there is a [demonic] spirit that accompanies the visual of the pornography?" Daubenmire asked. "What if that opens up, what do they call it? A portal? A threshold? ... What if sitting there, watching that soft pornography dance across our TVs, what if there's a spiritual component to that? What if there is something that comes out of my screen?"
"What if there's some waves? What if there is something that comes off of that video?" he continued. "What if there's something, waves or some force that comes off of that? What do they call that stuff? Dopamine. What if that unleashes something in my brain? What if it's like really and truly infecting me with a virus? What if it is really like that?"

Folks.  He is just asking questions!  Like "what if a bunch of monkeys fly outta my butt?" See?  Just questions.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He didn't get taken by surprise.  He chose to see what the fuss was about after avoiding the halftime show live for the very reason he's planning to sue.
 
xitnode
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Don't touch that dial!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "What if there is a [demonic] spirit that accompanies the visual of the pornography?"Daubenmire asked. "What if that opens up, what do they call it? A portal? A threshold? ... What if sitting there, watching that soft pornography dance across our TVs, what if there's a spiritual component to that? What if there is something that comes out of my screen?"

Yes, Dave, you have been Inceptioned.

There is now a version of Shakira that lives exclusively in your mind. She is wearing that fringey little skirt, confidently and boldly. Only, because she is not the real Shakira, but instead a version that exists only in your imagination, she goes much further than she did in the halftime show. There is nothing stopping her from walking into your room, and doing that thing that she did with her tongue on something other than her microphone.

She is in your head, Dave, but her sins are very real. You are at risk to falling victim to her sexual wiles at any time. And the worst part is that she won't do anything that you don't think about - that every motion, ever wink, every caress is something that you want. Can you see her sitting on your lap now, Dave, in the way that no proper young woman would? Can you feel her scratching the back of your balding head head with her manicured fingernails? Can you see how smooth her legs are, Dave?

The more you think about her, the more powerful she gets, Dave. Soon, she will have her way with you. And you aren't able to fight it. You need to get her out, Dave. You need to save your own soul, before it is too late. You need to get her out of your head, Dave.

There is only one way:
[Fark user image 800x800]
Good luck.


That's what this guy thinks as well.

The hunchback of notre dame - Hellfire HD
Youtube U3NoDEu7kpg
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Guess he never saw NFL cheerleaders.
[Link][static.nfl.com image 850x623]


That's an easy explanation. Cheerleaders are in the background.  They fulfill a subservient role cheering on our fearless gladiators on the field of battle. Sure, you may catch a glimpse of a partially exposed breast or butt cheek, but you can feel secure in the knowledge that their overt displays of sexuality are onlyfor the amusement of men.  Cheerleaders are display features.
Shakira and J. Lo are a different story.  Their halftime show was a grotesque display of women empowerment. Their gyrating was only to show that women's sexuality is not strictly for the amusement of men. Women are not allowed to be empowered and feel beautiful. That dichotomy does not exist. This kind of entertainment only makes men feel all women are temptresses, teasing men who feel women who behave like this are obligated to have sex with them, but won't.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People who feel the need to say that they are not a crackpot are usually lying.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jesus, another paywall site to add to the list...
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you want evil to infect your TV requires DirecTV.  But that's on you not the NFL
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jake_lex: UNC_Samurai: What are the odds this dude has a Sandusky-type history?

Don't know about him, but his kid was busted for possessing kiddie porn.


Yeah, but that wasn't his fault. A demon sent a virus on light waves through a portal in his computer screen and it forced him to.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a snowflake.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: demonic waves.


I loved their hit "Walking on Darkness" in the 80's!
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: There is now a version of Shakira that lives exclusively in your mind. She is wearing that fringey little skirt, confidently and boldly....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Land Ark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Why did you watch the asstime show anyways?


You could have changed to the Puppy Bowl


I dunno, I watched the game on mute and was only half paying attention until the halftime show started. I can't quite put my penis on it, but something about it grabbed my attention.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Land Ark: spongeboob: Why did you watch the asstime show anyways?


You could have changed to the Puppy Bowl

I dunno, I watched the game on mute and was only half paying attention until the halftime show started. I can't quite put my penis on it, but something about it grabbed my attention.


If they let J-Lo and Shakira do the commentary during the game too then  I would have the sound turned up as well.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ less than a minute ago  

beezeltown: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Wait until he finds out about the President of the United States.

I'm sure he was thrilled with the "Kenyan Usurper" that used to occupy that office.

/just kidding, he can't even pronounce "usurper"


Slurpee? Sure, I'd love one.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This explains why I feel sick every time Trump shows up on my TV.
 
