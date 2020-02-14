 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Quad Cities Online)   Swim team member with swim team jacket traveling with swim team on swim team bus tackled and threatened with guns by cops who just knew he must be a hijacker. Yeah, he's the black team member   (qconline.com) divider line
29
    More: Facepalm, Illinois, Arrest, Criminal law, Resisting arrest, Quad Cities, Law enforcement terminology, Jaylan Butler, Eastern Illinois University swim team  
•       •       •

727 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 11:00 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"For us, it's just Tuesday."
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He stole the jacket. It's well known that blah people are genetically incapable of swimming.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Even after they knew they had the wrong guy, they kept him handcuffed and on the ground.  Then they wanted to charge him for resisting arrest even though, "he dropped his phone, raised his hands, and got on the ground," as they approached him.
Was he supposed to scream, "I UNDERSTAND THAT, IF I MOVE, YOU'LL BLOW MY (expletive) HEAD OFF!!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Settlement should be at least a million. Enough to give him a free college education at least. And all the cops need to be fired.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everyone knows they can't sw...

Oh, I see that's covered.
What state?
(DRTFA)
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There Must Be More To The Story!
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is anyone really surprised by this?  Same as it ever was.
 
avian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hate when Farkers post links to surveys! I'm not answering surveys to read your article.
 
Blink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can't read the article.  Southern state?
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Settlement should be at least a million. Enough to give him a free college education at least. And all the cops need to be fired.


Look at the absolutely psycho freakouts the NYPD's union is having to de Blasio's relatively mild efforts to have them not beat up brown and black people for no reason not quite so much.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How did they know there was a black person on the bus before he stepped off?
 
HempHead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Is anyone really surprised by this?  Same as it ever was.


Not surprised, just angered.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seize all assets of the police officers involved and kick them to the street naked and poor.
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: He stole the jacket. It's well known that blah people are genetically incapable of swimming.


Cullen Jones and Simone Manual say hi, I guess?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here he is in gang attire.

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


You will note that he has both buttons fastened on his golf shirt which is west coast gang style.  No buttons done up - is East coast.  Only 1 button would have been suspicious in terms of trying too hard to avoid being linked to either side.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Blink: Can't read the article.  Southern state?


Illinois.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Here he is in gang attire.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x1230]

You will note that he has both buttons fastened on his golf shirt which is west coast gang style.  No buttons done up - is East coast.  Only 1 button would have been suspicious in terms of trying too hard to avoid being linked to either side.


I mean come on, how many black guys play polo?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now watch as the chief and commissioner do the backstroke.
 
MaKaM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

avian: I hate when Farkers post links to surveys! I'm not answering surveys to read your article.


just randomly pick answers.

This story is enraging. The half-assed cover-up
-Oh, those guys can't be identified for some reason. but they were in squad cars...they don't give keys to those to just anyone
-Seems we have no record for what was going on that night! Oh, well, maybe we do, we'll get it to you soon.

Did the kid get swatted? Like someone called from the rest stop saying it was a hijacking as a way to mess with the blah kid?

Fire every goddamned one of those cops
/out of a cannon
//into the sun
///at least a few of the privileged white kids on the bus probably had their eyes opened a bit.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What a weird story. What made them think the bus was hijacked? Did someone call?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not white-listing ads on their site just for this.  What's the article say?
 
JackAssHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe they were going on the assumption that black people can't swim?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There must be more to the story.  The black kid had to do something threatening, like raise his eyes from the ground or talk or something.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Isolated incident
#NotAllCops
#BlueLivesMatter

Why did that kid immediately drop and assume the position, like he was expecting to be arrested? That looks like guilty behavior. Why did he have reason to act guilty, hmmmm? There must be more to the story™.
 
JackAssHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JackAssHole: Maybe they were going on the assumption that black people can't swim?


Bah, that's what I get for not reading the comments...
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everyone knows black people don't swim...

JC
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Is anyone really surprised by this?  Same as it ever was.


You know, I have to admit that I didn't expect this story to be nearly as ridiculous as it is, even after reading that headline.  I guess I'm going to forever be surprised by people completely abandoning common sense, no matter how many examples I see.
 
JackAssHole [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MaKaM: Fire every goddamned one of those cops
/out of a cannon
//into the sun


Much easier to send them out into the black and just as effective.  The energy needed to send something towards the sun from Earth is considerably greater than away from it.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report