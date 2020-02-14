 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   No your honor, there was a misunderstanding. I was selling Gould bars   (ksl.com) divider line
SirGunslinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Triggered!

Fark user image
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

"Wait what?"
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know he was for sale.

Fark user image
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jaffa, kree!

Fark user image
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.org
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
oopsboom
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
isnt this one of the oldest tricks out there - filling gold bars or other large objects with another weight-similar metal?

don't pawn shops usually drill large gold things to test for this before buying?  i mean its not jewelry, its bulk metal, you're not going to decrease its value.  and someone literally walking in with multiple gold bars to sell in a pawn shop is suspicious as fark.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

oopsboom: isnt this one of the oldest tricks out there - filling gold bars or other large objects with another weight-similar metal?

don't pawn shops usually drill large gold things to test for this before buying?  i mean its not jewelry, its bulk metal, you're not going to decrease its value.  and someone literally walking in with multiple gold bars to sell in a pawn shop is suspicious as fark.


It is not suspicious if I just cleared customs!
 
Quinzy [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

oopsboom: isnt this one of the oldest tricks out there - filling gold bars or other large objects with another weight-similar metal?

don't pawn shops usually drill large gold things to test for this before buying?  i mean its not jewelry, its bulk metal, you're not going to decrease its value.  and someone literally walking in with multiple gold bars to sell in a pawn shop is suspicious as fark.


Actually people sell stupid stuff to pawn shops all the time.  Some of which pay ok.  Also no one who knows what they are doing drills a bar.

There are commercial gold testers available that will tell you if a bar is genuine.  They do cost $800 but are obviously worth it.  As for counterfeit bars, they are generally in counterfeit cards that look like genuine manufacturers.   Fake bars are much more common than fake gold coins, which is why we always recommend coins over the bars.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oopsboom: isnt this one of the oldest tricks out there - filling gold bars or other large objects with another weight-similar metal?

don't pawn shops usually drill large gold things to test for this before buying?  i mean its not jewelry, its bulk metal, you're not going to decrease its value.  and someone literally walking in with multiple gold bars to sell in a pawn shop is suspicious as fark.


The smart ones know displacement for volume formulas that would allow a standard liquid displacement test to be done to check for anomalies for weight vs. volume. Inexpensive tools for this exist. You can also do acoustics to check for consistency anomalies in layering.

OkieDookie: Jaffa, kree!

[Fark user image 850x478]


'O'verstock.com ... it's all about the Goa'ould.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: oopsboom: isnt this one of the oldest tricks out there - filling gold bars or other large objects with another weight-similar metal?

don't pawn shops usually drill large gold things to test for this before buying?  i mean its not jewelry, its bulk metal, you're not going to decrease its value.  and someone literally walking in with multiple gold bars to sell in a pawn shop is suspicious as fark.

The smart ones know displacement for volume formulas that would allow a standard liquid displacement test to be done to check for anomalies for weight vs. volume. Inexpensive tools for this exist. You can also do acoustics to check for consistency anomalies in layering.

OkieDookie: Jaffa, kree!

[Fark user image 850x478]

'O'verstock.com ... it's all about the Goa'ould.


I've read that a tungsten filler is a difficult metal to detect using just weight-volume testing.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I bet he's a graduate of the School for the Gifted there.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If your cunning plan involves reselling the item to a pawn shop for a huge profit you're going to be disappointed.
 
Report