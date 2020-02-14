 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOX Las Cruces)   "There are people who want to drink beer and don't want to pay for their beer." Thanks, Sgt. Obvious   (kfoxtv.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, beer runs, El Paso  
•       •       •

388 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 9:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
raytracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We call them "everybody".
 
1979
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🙋🏻♂
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
said anyone on an expense account forever.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark those farking people. Drink the beer, pay for the beer.

If you can't, don't. If you do anyway? Well, I wasn't a fan of capital punishment but yeah.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rusty typewriter: said anyone on an expense account forever.


I once expensed a $90 beer. In addition to the $140 worth of lesser beers I had before.

/there are *some* benefits to business travel
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is even 6K statistically significant? Is 10K even one percent? Jezzzzzzz
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Obvious got busted all the way down to sergeant?
 
ComaToast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't steal beer, I borrow it, and will pay you back as soon as you tell me where the men's room is.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoopy Frood: Captain Obvious got busted all the way down to sergeant?


Could it be that Catherine Obvious is Captain Obvious's wife?

/yes, I've been drinking
//yes, I'll be paying for the drinks
///more than five cases each day? Who's drinking that many cases each day?
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
make the punishment fit the crime:
Bring Out the Gimp - Pulp Fiction (9/12) Movie CLIP (1994) HD
Youtube S8kPqAV_74M

That will drop them to near zero real fast.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm one of those people.  I'm half-German, half-Scottish.  So I love drinking beer, but I hate paying for it.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blockhouse: I'm one of those people.  I'm half-German, half-Scottish.  So I love drinking beer, but I hate paying for it.


I hear ya, brother!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report