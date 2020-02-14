 Skip to content
(National Geographic)   Remember that one time the people of Tulsa banded together to attack a prosperous black neighborhood, bombing it from the air and killing more than 300 people who were buried in unmarked mass graves? Seems like we should remember that   (email.nationalgeographic.com) divider line
87
    More: Murica, Geography, Tulsa, Oklahoma, National Geographic Society, National Geographic Bee, Gardiner Greene Hubbard, black people, limited excavation, Alexander Graham Bell  
•       •       •

87 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bombing it from the air

Sure you're not thinking of Philadelphia?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember having three separate conversations with three separate acquaintances, none of whom I would consider uneducated or stupid people, whose first exposure to this bit of history came from watching HBO's "Watchmen." Two of them thought it was just something invented for the show and had no idea it was one of the few parts of the story rooted in actual history. It's astonishing how completely uninformed most of the population is regarding this massacre. Almost like there's been a deliberate effort to not ever mention it. Almost like that.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I remember having three separate conversations with three separate acquaintances, none of whom I would consider uneducated or stupid people, whose first exposure to this bit of history came from watching HBO's "Watchmen." Two of them thought it was just something invented for the show and had no idea it was one of the few parts of the story rooted in actual history. It's astonishing how completely uninformed most of the population is regarding this massacre. Almost like there's been a deliberate effort to not ever mention it. Almost like that.


I had never heard of it until today.  JFC.
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I remember having three separate conversations with three separate acquaintances, none of whom I would consider uneducated or stupid people, whose first exposure to this bit of history came from watching HBO's "Watchmen." Two of them thought it was just something invented for the show and had no idea it was one of the few parts of the story rooted in actual history. It's astonishing how completely uninformed most of the population is regarding this massacre. Almost like there's been a deliberate effort to not ever mention it. Almost like that.


We were educated in western Kentucky. I didn't take school seriously back then at all, so when I found out that was real, I just figured that was a day I was daydreaming about killing every bully in school. I asked my much smarter friend if he knew about it. He had no idea either. We were never taught anything about it in history class.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I remember having three separate conversations with three separate acquaintances, none of whom I would consider uneducated or stupid people, whose first exposure to this bit of history came from watching HBO's "Watchmen." Two of them thought it was just something invented for the show and had no idea it was one of the few parts of the story rooted in actual history. It's astonishing how completely uninformed most of the population is regarding this massacre. Almost like there's been a deliberate effort to not ever mention it. Almost like that.


I only found out about it a few years ago, and it looks like the powers that be in Tulsa just want to bury it and pretend it never happened. And then I learned it just wasn't Tulsa it was all over, prosperous black neighborhoods being burned and looted and the residents murdered. A disgusting time in our history that deserve a good light shone on it.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I remember having three separate conversations with three separate acquaintances, none of whom I would consider uneducated or stupid people, whose first exposure to this bit of history came from watching HBO's "Watchmen." Two of them thought it was just something invented for the show and had no idea it was one of the few parts of the story rooted in actual history. It's astonishing how completely uninformed most of the population is regarding this massacre. Almost like there's been a deliberate effort to not ever mention it. Almost like that.


Alternatively, most farkers don't know which state Tulsa is in, let alone how to find it on a map.
 
fonebone77
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ive known about this most of my life, but I am from Oklahoma and paid a little attention in Oklahoma history class in high school.  There has definitely been more buzz around this the last 10 years than i can remember previously.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trumperdink supporters read about it and smile.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I read that as "people of Tulsi", even though I have heard of it. I didn't know Russian Operatives were so racist.
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I learned about this a while ago in the context of similar bad race riots where white people ran amok on black neighborhoods. Tulsa being the worst one. Don't remember where or when I read about it. Maybe New York Times or The Atlantic.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't remember Hugh Jackman covering this in that romance documentary he did
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ZAZ: bombing it from the air

Sure you're not thinking of Philadelphia?


No.  Because cops would still be staking out the MOVE block decades later.  And there'd be a mural of the police chief/mayor on a wall in South Tulsa.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I believe they blamed whitey for it because the African Americans inadvertently built their town on a sacred Native American burial ground and the spirits attacked and killed them.   Too scary so they blamed whitey.  But my great great grandfather definitely saw the spirit of the Poopiepaw Warrior Puff the Dragon of Magic fly over the town firing tomahawk Jellied Gasoline (we call it naplam) on the poor residents.

East St. Louis had a riot where the whites actually drove the African Americans across the river in to St. Louis.  Oh and at the time, East St. Louis was a sundown town.  No minorities allowed in the town after sundown.
 
funmonger
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ZAZ: bombing it from the air

Sure you're not thinking of Philadelphia?


Happened more than once.
 
fonebone77
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tulsa is a weird town when it comes to social class.  "The Outsiders" was set in Tulsa, and honestly, that book/movie kinda nailed it.  There is a very strong divide between the haves and have nots.  I would say that divide has faded a bit but its still very clearly there.  I have wondered if some of that originated with this incident.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dig it all up. Every bone, every painful, ghastly memory. Tulsa, like the Holocaust, needs to be remembered so such a thing never happens again.  As long as massacres like Tulsa remains buried, white supremacy will still hold root in our society.
 
Emposter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We were never taught this in school.  This needs to be taught.  Geez.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ZAZ: bombing it from the air

Sure you're not thinking of Philadelphia?


We own that shiat unlike Tulsa.  Nobody here has ever tried to sweep that dark chapter under the rug.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tulsa gets memory-holed because high school level American history is basically US history from 1754 to 1919. It usually covers Teddy, and then Wilson's role in starting the League of Nations post WWI. WWI is basically briefly touched upon -- you'll talk about the Lusitania (but not that it was illegally transporting munitions) and the Zimmerman Telegram.

Then, in the last week, you'll speed run through Women's Suffrage, Prohibition, the Depression, and spend about a day on WWII (it happened). It will be mentioned that the civil rights moment existed. You won't get to the Cold War, 60s race riots, Korea, Vietnam, the space race, Rapprochement, or the fall of the Berlin Wall. Pancho Villa will not be discussed. You may mention Hawaii; you may not. Basically, the last 100 years of American history are college-level.

Tulsa isn't focused on because it was less significant than the national and international cultural and political movements that do get discussed, and because its notoriety descends from the issues that were belabored during coverage of the Civil War and Reconstruction.

Tulsa is mostly noteworthy because it was so unusual -- it was in a strange place, in a strange town, and in a strange time. But the lessons were covered elsewhere.
 
planes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Trumperdink supporters read about it and smile.


You, of course, have proof to backup this jackass statement.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Because cops would still be staking out the MOVE block decades later.


MOVE moved decades ago.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A tragic part of the African American experience
And yet...

Still I Rise
BY MAYA ANGELOU
You may write me down in history
With your bitter, twisted lies,
You may trod me in the very dirt
But still, like dust, I'll rise.

Does my sassiness upset you?
Why are you beset with gloom?
'Cause I walk like I've got oil wells
Pumping in my living room.

Just like moons and like suns,
With the certainty of tides,
Just like hopes springing high,
Still I'll rise.

Did you want to see me broken?
Bowed head and lowered eyes?
Shoulders falling down like teardrops,
Weakened by my soulful cries?

Does my haughtiness offend you?
Don't you take it awful hard
'Cause I laugh like I've got gold mines
Diggin' in my own backyard.

You may shoot me with your words,
You may cut me with your eyes,
You may kill me with your hatefulness,
But still, like air, I'll rise.

Does my sexiness upset you?
Does it come as a surprise
That I dance like I've got diamonds
At the meeting of my thighs?

Out of the huts of history's shame
I rise
Up from a past that's rooted in pain
I rise
I'm a black ocean, leaping and wide,
Welling and swelling I bear in the tide.

Leaving behind nights of terror and fear
I rise
Into a daybreak that's wondrously clear
I rise
Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave,
I am the dream and the hope of the slave.
I rise
I rise
I rise.
 
ph0rk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is nearly common knowledge in the Oklahoma area. I hadn't heard of it before moving there. There are now fancy condos where the Greenwood District once stood.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*smug Canuckian prepares to comment*
*remembers the residential school system scandal & promptly decides to STFU*
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Didn't teach us about this over in NJ
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's astonishing how completely uninformed most of the population is regarding this massacre.


I don't find it astonishing.  White people have written black people out of history as much as they could.

For example, in the Old West, 25% of cowboys were black, but in movies and TV, they're all or mostly, white.  Their history in this narrative has been erased.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fonebone77: Ive known about this most of my life, but I am from Oklahoma and paid a little attention in Oklahoma history class in high school.  There has definitely been more buzz around this the last 10 years than i can remember previously.


They don't teach about it in texas, or at least didn't when i was in school. I learned about it in college.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

plecos: Pocket Ninja: I remember having three separate conversations with three separate acquaintances, none of whom I would consider uneducated or stupid people, whose first exposure to this bit of history came from watching HBO's "Watchmen." Two of them thought it was just something invented for the show and had no idea it was one of the few parts of the story rooted in actual history. It's astonishing how completely uninformed most of the population is regarding this massacre. Almost like there's been a deliberate effort to not ever mention it. Almost like that.

I had never heard of it until today.  JFC.


Same, and I agressively seek out knowledge.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

planes: chuggernaught: Trumperdink supporters read about it and smile.

You, of course, have proof to backup this jackass statement.


Just tuning in? I'm surprised they don't reenact it.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: But the lessons were covered elsewhere.


I think the lesson isn't properly taught until all of it is discussed. Otherwise, people view horrific events as some one off, never happened again type thing which is not the case.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

planes: chuggernaught: Trumperdink supporters read about it and smile.

You, of course, have proof to backup this jackass statement.


img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

planes: chuggernaught: Trumperdink supporters read about it and smile.

You, of course, have proof to backup this jackass statement.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: This text is now purple: But the lessons were covered elsewhere.

I think the lesson isn't properly taught until all of it is discussed. Otherwise, people view horrific events as some one off, never happened again type thing which is not the case.


Which topic do you want to cut in order to add it?

If you want to trade something out from the west, you're basically cutting out either Native Americans or Mexicans.
 
wood0366
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's up there with Unit 731 and how the US gave the Japanese researchers a free pass if they turned over their research.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I never heard of this in nearly 50 years of living.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Trumperdink supporters read about it and smile.


You are not helping.

Fascinating article.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I remember having three separate conversations with three separate acquaintances, none of whom I would consider uneducated or stupid people, whose first exposure to this bit of history came from watching HBO's "Watchmen." Two of them thought it was just something invented for the show and had no idea it was one of the few parts of the story rooted in actual history. It's astonishing how completely uninformed most of the population is regarding this massacre. Almost like there's been a deliberate effort to not ever mention it. Almost like that.


The American History Tellers podcast did several episodes on it.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The important thing is that this thread has given people the opportunity to prove that they're intellectually and morally superior to their peers.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
 Ever knew of this until now.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Ever knew of this until now.


Never
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I remember having three separate conversations with three separate acquaintances, none of whom I would consider uneducated or stupid people, whose first exposure to this bit of history came from watching HBO's "Watchmen." Two of them thought it was just something invented for the show and had no idea it was one of the few parts of the story rooted in actual history. It's astonishing how completely uninformed most of the population is regarding this massacre. Almost like there's been a deliberate effort to not ever mention it. Almost like that.


The US Army (led by Dwight Eisenhower) drove out and burned out the Bonus Army from Washington DC. No one seems to talk about that, either.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I admit I never heard about it until "Watchmen" was aired last year. And then I saw an episode of "America in Color" about the 1920s and they covered it there too.
 
madgonad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I didn't learn about it until a started teaching school in an urban school district (about 20 years ago). So it was completely omitted from my education, which I find frustrating.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I knew about it and that is only one of the reasons that I feel superior to most people.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Pocket Ninja: It's astonishing how completely uninformed most of the population is regarding this massacre.

I don't find it astonishing.  White people have written black people out of history as much as they could.

For example, in the Old West, 25% of cowboys were black, but in movies and TV, they're all or mostly, white.  Their history in this narrative has been erased.


Thank you, Mel Brooks:

Welcome, Sheriff - Blazing Saddles (4/10) Movie CLIP (1974) HD
Youtube IZT7xLjxuhs
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That rhymes with another event so well they may as well come from the same poem.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Greatest Generation!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Pocket Ninja: I remember having three separate conversations with three separate acquaintances, none of whom I would consider uneducated or stupid people, whose first exposure to this bit of history came from watching HBO's "Watchmen." Two of them thought it was just something invented for the show and had no idea it was one of the few parts of the story rooted in actual history. It's astonishing how completely uninformed most of the population is regarding this massacre. Almost like there's been a deliberate effort to not ever mention it. Almost like that.

The US Army (led by Dwight Eisenhower) drove out and burned out the Bonus Army from Washington DC. No one seems to talk about that, either.


Bonus Army gets discussed, but in the context of the Depression.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I first heard about it read the same article that Lindelof read: The Case for Reparations by Ta-Nehisi Coates:

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/​a​rchive/2014/06/the-case-for-reparation​s/361631/
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: For example, in the Old West, 25% of cowboys were black, but in movies and TV, they're all or mostly, white.  Their history in this narrative has been erased.


I remember my history teacher telling us this. It was out on the frontier where people were needed for hard working professions. Blacks who came to work were treated (generally) as equal because no one cares other than could you do the job.
 
