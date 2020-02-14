 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, Al Capone's soldiers, dressed like police, laid the ultimate smackdown on rivals
40
    More: Vintage, Al Capone, gangster Bugs Moran's headquarters, St. Valentine's Day Massacre, Moran's henchmen, seventh anniversary of the massacre, North Side Gang, Bugs Moran, arch rivals Al Capone  
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. And Capone was in Florida so he could establish an alibi
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most effective gang decapitation hit ever.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link is giving me a Four Oh Three
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is Fark's squirrel not letting me see the link? Mean ol' squirrel.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Why is Fark's squirrel not letting me see the link? Mean ol' squirrel.


Capone put a hit on the squirrel?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: [Fark user image 796x629]


Fake News! It was no massacre! Just some minor wounds, couple of headaches
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.history.com/.amp/this-day​-​in-history/the-st-valentines-day-massa​cre
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went to the Mob Museum in Vegas last year and they have a large section of that brick wall. Still complete with bullet holes...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Why is Fark's squirrel not letting me see the link? Mean ol' squirrel.



If it keeps on rainin', squirrel's goin' to break
If it keeps on rainin', squirrel's goin' to break
When the weblink breaks I'll have nothing to read
Mean old squirrel taught me to weep and moan
Lord mean old squirrel taught me to weep and moan
It's got what it takes to make a Farker man start to foam.
Oh well, oh well, oh well
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: The most effective gang decapitation hit ever.


Except it backfired on Capone. It drew too much attention.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Hooferatheart: [Fark user image 796x629]

Fake News! It was no massacre! Just some minor wounds, couple of headaches


No it isn't.  Your arm's off!
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Hooferatheart: [Fark user image 796x629]

Fake News! It was no massacre! Just some minor wounds, couple of headaches


did someone say "all is well!" too?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ wanted for questioning
// wow-wow
// ja-wow-wow
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: HighlanderRPI: Hooferatheart: [Fark user image 796x629]

Fake News! It was no massacre! Just some minor wounds, couple of headaches

No it isn't.  Your arm's off!


"It's only a flesh wound!"
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Went to the Mob Museum in Vegas last year and they have a large section of that brick wall. Still complete with bullet holes...

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]


Sounds legit, being in Vegas and all.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Link is giving me a Four Oh Three


It worked earlier.

/subby
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Went to the Mob Museum in Vegas last year and they have a large section of that brick wall. Still complete with bullet holes...

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: dittybopper: HighlanderRPI: Hooferatheart: [Fark user image 796x629]

Fake News! It was no massacre! Just some minor wounds, couple of headaches

No it isn't.  Your arm's off!

"It's only a flesh wound!"


I'm invincible!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: dittybopper: HighlanderRPI: Hooferatheart: [Fark user image 796x629]

Fake News! It was no massacre! Just some minor wounds, couple of headaches

No it isn't.  Your arm's off!

"It's only a flesh wound!"


You're a looney.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x328]


"Frank Nitti, leader of an  underworld operation larger than that of Al Capone's ..."

I had a friend in high school who could mimic Walter Winchell perfectly. [Hey. It's what teenage boys do.]
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The good ole days when anyone could buy a machine gun.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Useless trivia:

The Chicago Outfit is still in operation

At the height of Capone's power, he was earning as much as $500 an hour, which would be almost $10,000 today, when you take inflation into consideration
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Badafuco: Went to the Mob Museum in Vegas last year and they have a large section of that brick wall. Still complete with bullet holes...

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 254x198]


Can I have yours?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Badafuco: dittybopper: Badafuco: Went to the Mob Museum in Vegas last year and they have a large section of that brick wall. Still complete with bullet holes...

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 254x198]

Can I have yours?


Which one?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Badafuco: dittybopper: Badafuco: Went to the Mob Museum in Vegas last year and they have a large section of that brick wall. Still complete with bullet holes...

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 254x198]

Can I have yours?

Which one?


Oh, shiat, mods please delete this so the Glemsforns don't figure out that we Spleendorfs have invaded their Memskahndyne.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just in case it wasn't obvious:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Badafuco: Went to the Mob Museum in Vegas last year and they have a large section of that brick wall. Still complete with bullet holes...

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 254x198]


they might need one of these to get a brain

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Just in case it wasn't obvious:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

[Fark user image 254x198]


Chr*st, he just said he went there, didn't swear allegiance to it.

/yes, I know, I got reeled in
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I used to work With this fellow Irving Bitz who was a bootlegger and ran his operations in Philadelphia. He knew Capone personally and attended the Atlantic City convention.
He later got involved with the Lindbergh kidnapping and when I was working for him he was involved with newspaper rackets.
He survived all of the wars and was about to get married but something went wrong and he got kidnapped. After paying 150k ransom he was found washed up on Staten Island. so I have that working for me. Good memories, lol.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This just in. . .

Gangsters are still cops are still gangsters are still cops.
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No offense but how old are you, sounds like I am reading an old timey crime news report.
/not asking actual age of course
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: No offense but how old are you, sounds like I am reading an old timey crime news report.
/not asking actual age of course


Bitz died in 1981.
 
aaronx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've always heard that Capone didn't use "his soldiers"; in an effort avoid direct blame (and direct retaliation) he hired Detroit's Purple Gang as contractors.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And then the baby carriage rolled right down the steps and into traffic.
 
