(NPR) A list of things to consider before dipping your pen in the company ink
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think that people who think they have hidden their relationships are probably relatively naive.

I've overlooked office romances. I've worked with married couples where it was hard to tell they were a couple.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a 24 year old coworker who just started dating her 34 year old divorced with an 8ish year old kid direct superior.

/csb I guess
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I better print this out and put it in my wallet, right next to the condom, for those times at the Company Christmas party and I'm all wasted and the Admin from Accounting says she wants me to bang her on the copier. I want to be extra prepared when it comes time to make a go/no-go decision on that.
 
Hebjamn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went fishing off of the company pier once.

It lasted a couple of years, but we worked in separate areas so we only saw each other at lunch and outside of work. Some of our coworkers didn't even know we knew each other.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: I think that people who think they have hidden their relationships are probably relatively naive.

I've overlooked office romances. I've worked with married couples where it was hard to tell they were a couple.


My wife and I work in the same office, and the two of us have a strict behavior code at work. It definitely helps to keep professional things professional, and I think it makes everyone else more comfortable.

/ Been together 32 years
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It goes well until you have to talk to them about their flair.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ink well jumped on my pen.
 
Al_Ed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, it happens. A man gets lonely and finds himself in the supply room. Sweetass Xerox AltaLink C8035 in there giving you 'the look'. And next thing you know it's giving up Tray 4 to you and you walk away with toner on your dick.

So don't judge until you've been there.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AntonChigger: I have a 24 year old coworker who just started dating her 34 year old divorced with an 8ish year old kid direct superior.

/csb I guess


What an 8-ish year old kid direct superior might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom_Slick: It goes well until you have to talk to them about their flair.


LOL!!!
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: AntonChigger: I have a 24 year old coworker who just started dating her 34 year old divorced with an 8ish year old kid direct superior.

/csb I guess

What an 8-ish year old kid direct superior might look like:
[Fark user image 353x286]


Why don't you have a seat over there
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cousin in law had decided she was through with her husband. I didn't see her offten but it was pretty obvious to me. A nurse, she was chasing a doctor around. He kept showing up everywhere.

Everybody close to her kept saying "no, that's not happening." I said "c'mon, they're farking like rabbits, it's obvious." They were. She got divorced.

People will refuse to see sometimes.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Married a nurse I worked with.
Dating within a company kinda works but there are a few things that have to happen.Must be a large enough org so that you and your potential are in different departments, with minimal overlap and business interaction.  In my case, I got a nurse and I was working as a PT aide.  Several other married couples at the hospital - nurses married to resp. therapists or xray techs, nurses from different floors/departments married to each other, etc.The people in the relationship MUST be adult enough that should you break up - whatever the reason - you can keep your personal relationship (or lack thereof) out of the work place.  Don't care how nasty the break up is, you gotta be adult enough to not let it screw with work.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dated a coworker.  She was based at a specific site though, and the nature of my work had me visit sites as needed.  As I was working I was humming one of the songs from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, either, "Science Fiction, Double Feature," or "Over at the Frankenstein Place," can't remember which one exactly.  Unprompted she started singing along.

The relationship didn't last terribly long, I'm pretty sure she was looking to mingle as her folks were watching her young daughter for something like a month (never did learn how that dynamic worked) and while I wasn't Mr. Right I was Mr. Right Now.  It was fun while it lasted but once her kid was back with her full time again there wasn't opportunity to continue to get to know her without her kid becoming too attached to me.

/occasionally run into her at work every few years
//no acrimony there
///her kid is like, twenty now
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once - and only once. While it most certainly could have ended worse, it did leave echoes.

Never sh*t where you eat.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has way more HR oversight duties than I'd like... just farking don't. There are billions and billions of people who don't work for the same company as you. Your work people-finder is not tinder. LinkedIn isn't your tinder either. Even if you think it will go well, there's a lot of variables in play... the other person maybe isn't such a good employee, and firing them for poor performance can cause them to pressure you to leave... or worse yet, you two break up, hate each other, and have to work with each other every day... orrrrrrr you try to hide stuff, are mildly successful, then  end up with that other person in your chain of command, at which point, if we find out about it, by way of other coworkers or anything, both of you are probably going to be fired. Worst case, after you two break up, the other person accuses you of offering or denying promotions based on your sexual relationship, in which case, you're definitely fired, and a whole bunch of lawyers are getting involved.

I'm not saying workplace love is bad... one of my friends is married to another employee... the company (large company, 100k+ employees) is aware of it and makes sure they are not in a position to influence each other's careers or do anything that puts the company at risk.

Basically, love is super, but try your best to keep work at work, and home at home.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I better print this out and put it in my wallet, right next to the condom, for those times at the Company Christmas party and I'm all wasted and the Admin from Accounting says she wants me to bang her on the copier. I want to be extra prepared when it comes time to make a go/no-go decision on that.


Unfortunately modern photocopiers are lousy for this sort of thing.  They only expose once in order to produce any number of copies, so unless you're going through the efforts to manually scan each and every time you aren't going to get an interesting array out output based on your *ahem* input.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AntonChigger: I have a 24 year old coworker who just started dating her 34 year old divorced with an 8ish year old kid direct superior.

/csb I guess


Which one is the male?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6. Disregard 1-5 if the person is smoking hot. Just go to town.
 
denverstevens
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Married a nurse I worked with.
Dating within a company kinda works but there are a few things that have to happen.Must be a large enough org so that you and your potential are in different departments, with minimal overlap and business interaction.  In my case, I got a nurse and I was working as a PT aide.  Several other married couples at the hospital - nurses married to resp. therapists or xray techs, nurses from different floors/departments married to each other, etc.The people in the relationship MUST be adult enough that should you break up - whatever the reason - you can keep your personal relationship (or lack thereof) out of the work place.  Don't care how nasty the break up is, you gotta be adult enough to not let it screw with work.


Do you work at Gray-Sloan Memorial??
 
MythDragon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I better print this out and put it in my wallet, right next to the condom, for those times at the Company Christmas party and I'm all wasted and the Admin from Accounting says she wants me to bang her on the copier. I want to be extra prepared when it comes time to make a go/no-go decision on that.


Make sure you lock the door.
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

firefly212: As someone who has way more HR oversight duties than I'd like... just farking don't. There are billions and billions of people who don't work for the same company as you. Your work people-finder is not tinder. LinkedIn isn't your tinder either. Even if you think it will go well, there's a lot of variables in play... the other person maybe isn't such a good employee, and firing them for poor performance can cause them to pressure you to leave... or worse yet, you two break up, hate each other, and have to work with each other every day... orrrrrrr you try to hide stuff, are mildly successful, then  end up with that other person in your chain of command, at which point, if we find out about it, by way of other coworkers or anything, both of you are probably going to be fired. Worst case, after you two break up, the other person accuses you of offering or denying promotions based on your sexual relationship, in which case, you're definitely fired, and a whole bunch of lawyers are getting involved.

I'm not saying workplace love is bad... one of my friends is married to another employee... the company (large company, 100k+ employees) is aware of it and makes sure they are not in a position to influence each other's careers or do anything that puts the company at risk.

Basically, love is super, but try your best to keep work at work, and home at home.


I understand what you're saying, but the problem is that romance is often a byproduct of proximity, duration, and likability growing into fondness, lust, and love.  Depending on the nature of one's job, the amount of time one spends with coworkers might be the most contact with anyone in-particular that someone has.

The problem is when relationships also include the power-dynamic of boss and subordinate, and to a lesser extent people working in a team where their work will necessarily put them into conflict with each other.  In both of these circumstances the romance may lead to bad decision making in deference to the relationship.

An office romance may work fine if the romantic partners are sufficiently distant in their roles within the company such that the romance doesn't lead to poor decisions for the company because of it.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: AntonChigger: I have a 24 year old coworker who just started dating her 34 year old divorced with an 8ish year old kid direct superior.

/csb I guess

Which one is the male?


Which one do you think?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One of my unit members was banging our married boss a few years back.  She ended up filing a hostile work environment against him.  Then all of a sudden the complaint was gone.  POOF!

She puppy dogged this guy from one cushy job to the next.  He always made a spot for her.  She must have the proverbial blue dress on this guy or something.

It's like being the office drunk.

You think you're hiding it.                You're not.
You think no one knows.                 They all do.
You think no one talks.                    They all are.
You think it's "working OK" for you.  It isn't.


Everyone gets old and fat eventually.  The overlords move on, and you can't trade sex for that cushy spot or advancement anymore.  Now you're stuck working for the first time in your career, frustrated that no one wants you around, and really not knowing how to do your job.

Ahhh, the Gravy Master of a midlife crisis....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Once - and only once. While it most certainly could have ended worse, it did leave echoes.

Never sh*t where you eat.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The Pope of Manwich Village: I better print this out and put it in my wallet, right next to the condom, for those times at the Company Christmas party and I'm all wasted and the Admin from Accounting says she wants me to bang her on the copier. I want to be extra prepared when it comes time to make a go/no-go decision on that.

Make sure you lock the door.


Had a woman in sales literally throw herself at me during a Christmas party after I helped her to her room.  Politely declined as I was engaged at the time.

20+ years later and still married, guess made the right decision?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: ColonelCathcart: AntonChigger: I have a 24 year old coworker who just started dating her 34 year old divorced with an 8ish year old kid direct superior.

/csb I guess

Which one is the male?

Which one do you think?


I figure the old one is the guy, but it would be more interesting the other way around...
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: AntonChigger: ColonelCathcart: AntonChigger: I have a 24 year old coworker who just started dating her 34 year old divorced with an 8ish year old kid direct superior.

/csb I guess

Which one is the male?

Which one do you think?

I figure the old one is the guy, but it would be more interesting the other way around...


Winner winner chicken dinner.

Of course, my original post did say that my coworker was dating HER direct superior, so it shouldn't have been too hard to figure out...
 
jimjays
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hebjamn: I went fishing off of the company pier once.

It lasted a couple of years, but we worked in separate areas so we only saw each other at lunch and outside of work. Some of our coworkers didn't even know we knew each other.


That's safe enough. I dated student nurses. It was glorious ! 40 young, attractive women on the job every semester with similar educations and interests, by definition kind and compassionate. I usually dated one every semester. Bosses were nervous about it, there were repeated conversations: "I'm sorry, but I'm a young friendly guy. You can't expect me to ignore these people, I'm talking with everyone else. Sometimes we become friends or more." Over time, with the girls talking to their instructor and the instructor talking with my administrator, people realized I was following the types of rules this article talks about. There might or might not be more dates, but no one had any grudges afterwards.

The real risk was dating my shift supervisor. It worked out just fine throughout, with both of us leaving the job in weeks or a couple months. Work communication and partnership actually improved. Knowing we were shopping resumes  played a role, but I honestly believe it worked because we'd had a contentious relationship for years before the dating, only confirmed what our peers assumed we'd really been fighting about.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I met the current Ms. Hobnail when we worked together. We didn't start boning until after I quit though. Been together 5 years.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Entitled female writer is entitled.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do you know anything about Grinder?

Um, I think you mean Tin... um, no. Bye
 
Magnus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: I have a 24 year old coworker who just started dating her 34 year old divorced with an 8ish year old kid direct superior.

/csb I guess


Well, that's a career path plan right there.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: A cousin in law had decided she was through with her husband. I didn't see her offten but it was pretty obvious to me. A nurse, she was chasing a doctor around. He kept showing up everywhere.

Everybody close to her kept saying "no, that's not happening." I said "c'mon, they're farking like rabbits, it's obvious." They were. She got divorced.

People will refuse to see sometimes.


People definitely refuse to see.

Conversely it's weird the stuff that generates gossip for people that ARENT banging.
 
noheadphones [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is no hiding a company romance. She is telling everybody. And if she's hot, YOU'RE telling everybody.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All the advice I can offer on this topic is: Be sure *NOT* to date someone in HR. Your life will become hell both while dating (no matter how quiet you try to keep it), and definitely if/when you break up. Ugh.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Magnus: AntonChigger: I have a 24 year old coworker who just started dating her 34 year old divorced with an 8ish year old kid direct superior.

/csb I guess

Well, that's a career path plan right there.


Guess I forgot to mention that she applied for and was almost immediately selected for a new, recently opened position within the company right around the exact same time, despite having been at her current position for less than a year?
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: I have a 24 year old coworker who just started dating her 34 year old divorced with an 8ish year old kid direct superior.

/csb I guess


As a director at my company I'd have a huge issue with this. I'm not overly concerned with office romances except where one person in the relationship has power over the other (yes, I know there are other concerns but that's the big one from my perspective). In this case one of them would have to be moved elsewhere in the company, leave, or the relationship would have to end.

One of the things we would demand from both parties is that they leave their relationship at the door when they come to work. Had a fight last night and you're still mad? Too bad, lock that crap down until after work. One person cheats and you have a messy break-up? That's unfortunate but it doesn't affect work. Bottom line: If you can't control your emotions then office romances aren't for you.

And just a note to anyone thinking of having an office romance I'd advise you to be upfront about it with your employer. If two employees come to our HR manager and say they're now a couple it demonstrates a certain level of maturity in that they are aware there are potential issues with the situation. If they hide it and it comes to light down the road I can guarantee one or both will be leaving.
 
bniath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Al_Ed: Look, it happens. A man gets lonely and finds himself in the supply room. Sweetass Xerox AltaLink C8035 in there giving you 'the look'. And next thing you know it's giving up Tray 4 to you and you walk away with toner on your dick.

So don't judge until you've been there.


<Esc>&l4H
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mrs. VictoryCabal and I met at work and still work at the same place. We get to have lunch together every day.

But my company is cool with it and there are actually multiple married couples working here
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can't do that where I am at now, mostly because the vast majority of employees at my municipality are already married.  The only single lady I know is in a different site within my department, but I am a supervisor at my site so HR would frown on it.
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

noheadphones: There is no hiding a company romance. She is telling everybody. And if she's hot, YOU'RE telling everybody.


That isn't always true.

My wife's aunt was a secretary and she married her boss.  The coworkers found out when they received invites to the wedding a few weeks beforehand.  My mother-in-law has told us of the conversations she had with those coworkers at the wedding reception and how it all caught them by surprise.

/this was at an engineering firm
//sometime in the late sixties
///they were married until he passed away around a decade ago
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

blodyholy: All the advice I can offer on this topic is: Be sure *NOT* to date someone in HR. Your life will become hell both while dating (no matter how quiet you try to keep it), and definitely if/when you break up. Ugh.


And here I was going to suggest that if you're going to sexually-harass someone, harass the Director of HR?  Who's she going to report it to?
 
jimjays
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had a buddy sleep with his department assistant, in a department of two. She was sexy and fun, but damn it, we all knew she was a crackhead and outright crazy. They're fighting one day and I tell them they ought to get a room, suggest a nearby notoriously shady hotel with hourly rates. It was just a line and I didn't think anything of it or the fight.

The next time I went down to visit, they were fighting again, but she's acting like she's the department boss now. It turned out they were fighting about what happened at the hotel.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: ColonelCathcart: AntonChigger: ColonelCathcart: AntonChigger: I have a 24 year old coworker who just started dating her 34 year old divorced with an 8ish year old kid direct superior.

/csb I guess

Which one is the male?

Which one do you think?

I figure the old one is the guy, but it would be more interesting the other way around...

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Of course, my original post did say that my coworker was dating HER direct superior, so it shouldn't have been too hard to figure out...


Sorry English isn't my first language
 
blodyholy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: blodyholy: All the advice I can offer on this topic is: Be sure *NOT* to date someone in HR. Your life will become hell both while dating (no matter how quiet you try to keep it), and definitely if/when you break up. Ugh.

And here I was going to suggest that if you're going to sexually-harass someone, harass the Director of HR?  Who's she going to report it to?


In my case, it would have been corporate in Danbury/Norwalk; but it wasn't sexual harassment. It was a mutual decision to pursue things together.
 
sleze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bniath: Al_Ed: Look, it happens. A man gets lonely and finds himself in the supply room. Sweetass Xerox AltaLink C8035 in there giving you 'the look'. And next thing you know it's giving up Tray 4 to you and you walk away with toner on your dick.

So don't judge until you've been there.

<Esc>&l4H


Just don't tell the Fax machine that I am cheating on it with the colour copier!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have a simple rule about work and it's stay in the professional zone and/or friend at work zone. Anything else is just asking for trouble.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: I have a 24 year old coworker who just started dating her 34 year old divorced with an 8ish year old kid direct superior.

/csb I guess


Wow they just went for red-flag bingo didn't they?
 
Report