 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   San Francisco bans most cars from Market Street, which should make it safer for pooping   (msn.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool, Tram accident, Trolleybus, San Francisco, San Francisco Municipal Railway, Bus, New York City, Road transport, Road  
•       •       •

211 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 9:33 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been going on for 2 weeks.  I am sure it has encouraged public transit use too.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We did that in Kansas City during the Chiefs' victory parade and it ended up being a Fark headline.
 
TofuTheAlmighty
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also, fewer tire punctures from all the hypodermic needles.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
SF poop thread!
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Driving along Market St. has *always* been a crap shoot.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And now Google maps will promptly direct you off the nearest warf.
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I remember driving down Market Street in the early 80s at lunch time. The sidewalks were jammed with people. At one traffic light there was a naked man standing on a soap box preaching. Everyone just ignored him. Nothing (well almost nothing, certainly not this sort of thing) seems to bother San Franciscans. I'm sure it's no different today.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It would be great if Las Vegas followed suit and banned cars on the Strip.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cafe Threads: We did that in Kansas City during the Chiefs' victory parade and it ended up being a Fark headline.

Eagles fan eats horse poo to celebrate winning Superbowl - Daily Mail
Youtube t9bhrp-9k-Y
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Also, fewer tire punctures from all the hypodermic needles.


Tires cleaned up the needles, now more people are going to get stuck
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report