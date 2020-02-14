 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Pennsylvania mine fire burning for years to be extinguished. No, not that one   (wjactv.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Funding is the key," Tully said. "You know, the money has been put aside, and we know it's secured money, so we know the fire will be extinguished this time."

Seeing no other details, I presume the mean to suffocate it with one dollar bills.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone is earning interest on the money
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Divert the city sewer line in to it
Let some brown water put it out
God will purify the water and clean to coal.
If that doesn't work, someone wasn't praying right

/probably me
//Oh dear lord, the chick in the pew in front of me has a whale tail
///checkit out, God.  Use my eyes.  See?  Amen and high bro five.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
OLYPHANT, Pa.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark_booger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thanks Channel 6.. I appreciate the details. No questions here...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But still no progress on extinguishing the dumpster fire burning in Washington for the last 4...
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: But still no progress on extinguishing the dumpster fire burning in Washington for the last 4...


It's been burning a LOT longer than that
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnCarter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know there is a lot more to these fires that I care to know, and there is the one in Centralia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central​i​a,_Pennsylvania

But why not just pump water into the mines and be done with it?
 
Report