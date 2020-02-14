 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   202-year-old Valentine's Day card to be auctioned off. It was sent to a Miss L Shafe, whoever she is   (fox43.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Makes you wonder if they knew this card would be significant in the future.
 
FatherDale
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Altar of Hymen. Heh.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
NSFW Language
GREG GIRALDO - Civil War Letters
Youtube JTRqi99vg28
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FatherDale: Altar of Hymen. Heh.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hymen is the Greek god of marriage ceremonies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Miss L Shafe" She certainly is eh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
not a wild and romantic love, which abates after a short acquaintance -- but an affection which time increases rather than diminishes


.
Dude was a player.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She went on to marry a Brazilian named Juan T. Dakuchi and lived out the rest of her life as L. Shafe Dakuchi. She was ahead of her time.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Makes you wonder if they knew this card would be significant in the future.


Why is this card significant?
 
curtis_e_bare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Courting in 1818

"From him who upon the return of another Valentine's Day, looks forward with pleasure to the time when his hopes may be realized; & at the altar of Hymen he shall receive the hand accompanied with the heart of her for whom he feels -- not a wild and romantic love, which abates after a short acquaintance -- but an affection which time increases rather than diminishes."


Courting in 2020

"Send nudes"
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not spending a nickel today on that type of crap!!!


Happy VD fellow Farkerz.........
 
OldJames
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It was sent from Heywood Jeblome
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder what this one will be worth in 200 years.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was the card sent by Gene Masseth?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DerAppie: kdawg7736: Makes you wonder if they knew this card would be significant in the future.

Why is this card significant?


It is 202 years old, for starts. How many things do you own are that old?
 
