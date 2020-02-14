 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Ceiling fans sold at Lowe's being recalled for potentially being projectile-throwing killing machines   (fox43.com) divider line
    Scary, Consumer Product Safety Commission, ceiling fans, reports of the fan blade, Ford recalls, Recall election, Lowe's, reports of fan blades, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nuff said......
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You usually have to pay extra for that feature.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
metamax
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have often wondered about the safety of those all-metal ceiling fans in Central America... the ones that wobble wildly over your bed that you are forced to use because it is so hot.
 
intrepidsparticus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
fiddlehead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Le Chat Ninja!

bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh crap!
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Soooo.... Trump was right?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think I did something wrong here
munko [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ever play fan ball?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It would make an excellent booby trap.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Soooo.... Trump was right?


Ceiling fans cause ear cancer?
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ultra rare Fox 43 trifecta in play?
 
intrepidsparticus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well THAT accelerated quickly!

intrepidsparticus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well THAT escalated quickly!

Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Jelly Bean Raider: Soooo.... Trump was right?

Ceiling fans cause ear cancer?


I thought it was butthole cancer, but I colon be wrong.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Oh crap!
It's what we all fear dying in a Fark related incident, although this is less Farkworthy than a chair slat.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Steve-O and the Ceiling Fan
Youtube uPkf6DTG8wQ
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean, to each their own, but IMO you buy that fan you need a good wap on the head.
 
