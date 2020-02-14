 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Much like your down-on-his-luck brother-in-law who needs that one investment to come through and needs your basement to sleep in for awhile, Coronavirus isn't going anywhere   (thehill.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, World Health Organization, Influenza, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, United States, Epidemiology, lot of information, Disease Control, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 1:32 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Strangely keeps reminding me to buy the beer
 
oldfool
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
An old contender has entered the field
H7N9
Looks like 7 ate 9
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
...too, like my BIL I mean
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In before the clown that keeps posting "Deaths and recoveries doesn't equal total cases!!!11!!  They're hiding something!1!"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fired in 3...2...1...
 
Fark Strunk and White
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Redfield went on to question whether China has the situation under control and suggested the country allow the CDC to conduct on-the-ground work.
"Right now there's no evidence to me that this outbreak is at all under control, it's definitely not controlled," he said. "The sooner we can help them get it under control, the better for the whole world."
So far, only the World Health Organization (WHO) has been helping China assess the outbreak. When asked if the CDC is not working in China for political reasons, Redfield said, "All I can say is it is above the director of CDC because I know he would love to have that as a system."

interesting, it's almost like rat-farking your country's entire diplomatic process might have some consequences
 
good_2_go
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He's My Brother-In-Law (Live)
Youtube PmjEONu-hdc
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark Strunk and White: Redfield went on to question whether China has the situation under control and suggested the country allow the CDC to conduct on-the-ground work.
"Right now there's no evidence to me that this outbreak is at all under control, it's definitely not controlled," he said. "The sooner we can help them get it under control, the better for the whole world."
So far, only the World Health Organization (WHO) has been helping China assess the outbreak. When asked if the CDC is not working in China for political reasons, Redfield said, "All I can say is it is above the director of CDC because I know he would love to have that as a system."

interesting, it's almost like rat-farking your country's entire diplomatic process might have some consequences


Yes because China has always been so forthcoming in the past.
 
oldfool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Eyes of Darkness, a 1981 thriller by bestselling suspense author Dean Koontz, tells of a Chinese military lab that creates a virus as part of its biological weapons programme. The lab is located in Wuhan, which lends the virus its name, Wuhan-400. A chilling literary coincidence or a case of writer as unwitting prophet?

https://www.scmp.com/lifestyle/arts-c​u​lture/article/3050481/virus-called-wuh​an-400-makes-people-terribly-ill-dean-​koontz
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Propagate? Sounds like the language is toning down.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So apparently the CDC isn't working with/in China, and by extrapolation, with the Who who is?
Is it the schitt politics we have with them now, is Xi afraid to show any possible perception of weakness, or do they not want the CD to learn certain things, much less report "honestly"?

Porque no los todos?

Sounds like they don't believe China is handling it, and that it will inevitably spread worldwide.
Yay?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report