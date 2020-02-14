 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Police officer really on the fence about helping his fellow officer literally on the fence   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's pretty egregious behavior, I mean at least take the time to film horizontally if you're going to let him hang out for a bit
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Officer Up!   Officer Up on a fence!

I'm sure the cop who posts this video will get assigned the next stake out.
 
Bizzerk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I get it. The guy with the camera should go help his fellow officer. That said, if I were in his shoes, I'd probably get a good 60 seconds of video first, too, and I'd make sure he never hears the end of it. You can't let something as silly as this go without some kind of proof to show other people.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I too would be cautious before approaching an armed man making poor decisions.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What kind of amoral lowlife wouldn't stop to help someone in distress.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone is so concerned the guy taking the video isn't helping his friend, who is posing for his set-up video
 
Bizzerk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

This text is now purple: I too would be cautious before approaching an armed man making poor decisions.


We should cut the fence some slack. It's only trying to get home safe to its family.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ less than a minute ago  
These would be the guys I work with.

It's embarrassing, and maybe the guy gets a crick in his back or something, but no one is in genuine peril.  Fat boy just did a bad job of hopping the fence, and got hooked.

Someone I work with (if they could) would take a video of it if it was one of our people.  It would be shown to EVERYONE in the office and if you didn't laugh at your own bad fortune, you would be a punk or a p$$.  So you've GOT to laugh at yourself.

It's refreshingly humbling and self deprecating at the same time.  And it's just too funny to pass up....
 
Fissile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I was a kid and we'd get chased by the cops for drinking beer in public or some other such nonsense, I'd always make sure to hop over a fence.  Most of the town cops were so fat they'd stop chasing after that.
 
