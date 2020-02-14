 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Amsterdam took a survey on legal weed sales. When 42% of visiting Brits said they were less likely to return if the weed sales ended, the mayor decided, "Maybe that's not a bad thing," and pushed the proposal forward. Harsh   (theguardian.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amsterdam is struggling to cope with the huge numbers visiting the city centre to the point that its attractions are no longer being promoted.

Oh no! Tourism and revenue and taxes and a booming economy! Better end that shiat fast. This is why Paris wants to tear down the Louvre and the Tower. Too many tourists. It's the bane of any society, really, having all those people forking over vast sums of cash to support your population. God, what a nightmare.

/$1 says Putin is involved with this batshiat-insane logic.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jules can cross that off his list as he walks the earth.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dude....have you seen what British tourists are like?  :-)
 
stevenboof
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Brits really are the worst tourists.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Brits really are the worst tourists.

Americans and Chinese are up for the challenge.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just out of curiosity, I wonder what the impact of legal weed in certain states here in the U.S. has been on weed tourism in Amsterdam.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
legalize the sale of marijuana, then make profit off the slightly marked up impulse buys---seems like this formula would work anywhere
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
amsterdamcoffeeshops.comView Full Size


My favorite "coffee" shop in Amsterdam.  The only one I could find where I could have a bong and a pint.
 
Lettuce Pray
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Brits should just legalize it in their own damn country. There. Problem solved.
 
Number 216
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And the Alex Jones of Pot Propaganda is masturbating in the corner reading this news. I'm sure he'll be on soon to push some nonsense and then regale us all with a tale of one of his imaginary friends who became a pot addict and is now a children's birthday clown, getting his life back together after murdering 20 billion people(or however tirob will spin his imaginary friends origin story this time)
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Look at all that beautiful tax revenue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lettuce Pray: Brits should just legalize it in their own damn country. There. Problem solved.


I was about to say; just do what Portugal had already done, Western Europe!

Though isn't it funny how you never hear about Portugal's legalization in the MDM. Hmm.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

M. S. M., you idiot phone.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In order to offset the financial losses the mayor has proposed a new line of kosher hot dogs called "Annes Franks" to be sold out of the home where the famous Jewish memoirist hid from the Nazis.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Harsh

FTFS

Pulp fiction Amsterdam
Youtube dBE2yiLEpho

/oh man, i'm goin, that's all there is to it
 
ashinmytomatoes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: In order to offset the financial losses the mayor has proposed a new line of kosher hot dogs called "Annes Franks" to be sold out of the home where the famous Jewish memoirist hid from the Nazis.


I hope the proceeds from the sales go to the Society for the Hearing and Sight Impaired.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Dude....have you seen what British tourists are like?  :-)


No one has.  They're so pasty and white, their albedo makes them perfectly reflective, almost to the point of invisibility.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

When millions of drunken, pugnacious, vomiting, horny, obnoxious dickwads flood Dallas every month, bent on leaving as much poo and sperm and puke in the streets as they possibly can, then you can talk. Oh wait, the Californians are already there. Never mind.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dragonchild: stevenboof: Brits really are the worst tourists.
Americans and Chinese are up for the challenge.


BEREIT FÜR DIE HERAUSFORDERUNG!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dude... chinese tourists are 1000x times worse
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What're tourists gonna do, see the damn tulips?

Fine, don't want the revenue, we don't need your weed anymore.  You should've milked that niche until weed became legalized worldwide because nobody is going to Amsterdam to buy wood shoes.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dragonchild: stevenboof: Brits really are the worst tourists.
Americans and Chinese are up for the challenge.



Not me....I try to be a decent tourist.

/Although they can immediate tell that I'm an American.
//Overweight, talk too loud, smile too much, etc.
 
AeAe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

-
What do you have against spitting and shiatting on the curb?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

That's cool....I remember hearing about the fact that most "coffee shops" don't sell alcohol.
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...as the good people of Magaluf look on with anticipation....
 
AeAe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

-
Yeah. When I was there 20 years ago, they didn't mix coffee shops and bars because I understand that people that get high didn't get along with people that were drinking.
 
ingo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

You can't buy booze and cannabis in the same place any more.  Law changed back in the early 2000s and every shop had to pick one or another.  There are still a few places where you can smoke what you purchased elsewhere and buy beer.  t'Nes on Nes (parallel to Rokin) was my go to place because it had several pool tables, loaned out good bongs, and made excellent toasties,
 
