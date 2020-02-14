 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Are you a lonely woman this Valentine's Day? Here's a polyamorous throuple hunting for some 'like-minded sexy women' to spend the day with (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
53
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder what the chances are that this is some sort of bullshiat paid advertisement for a site called "42 Nurses," which I'm certain is dedicated to healthcare or some sort of in-home hospice provision.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at the pics, I've never been so turned off in my life.

/Fark is not my personal erotica site. Not today, at least.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, I heard that if you get AIDS from three people at once it cancels itself out.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daddy issues aren't sexy anymore.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a whole four-stick box of butterface.  But I'll bet they do anal.  Insist on it, even.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Cool, I heard that if you get AIDS from three people at once it cancels itself out.


You are thinking of two people, with three it is back on.

It goes on-off-on-off
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Promo Sapien: That's a whole four-stick box of butterface.  But I'll bet they do anal.  Insist on it, even.


Rimmers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: dothemath: Cool, I heard that if you get AIDS from three people at once it cancels itself out.

You are thinking of two people, with three it is back on.

It goes on-off-on-off


No, its cumulative. It goes AIDS, Super AIDS, Hitler AIDS.

You really dont want that last one.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daddy must be so proud.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polly wants some eyebleach, to put out the blowtorch. Maybe she would like some GTFO too?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: OldJames: dothemath: Cool, I heard that if you get AIDS from three people at once it cancels itself out.

You are thinking of two people, with three it is back on.

It goes on-off-on-off

No, its cumulative. It goes AIDS, Super AIDS, Hitler AIDS.

You really dont want that last one.


But it eventually swings around to ZERO AIDS.....right??
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I wonder what the chances are that this is some sort of bullshiat paid advertisement for a site called "42 Nurses," which I'm certain is dedicated to healthcare or some sort of in-home hospice provision.


Viral marketing?

/just don't catch anything
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the microorganisms they attract are poly.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy in that picture looks like he's begging for the sweet release of death.....
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ChaCha VaVoom

I can't even...
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nick Rivers - Are You Lonesome Tonight
Youtube umEB3KG9Ydw
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: OldJames: dothemath: Cool, I heard that if you get AIDS from three people at once it cancels itself out.

You are thinking of two people, with three it is back on.

It goes on-off-on-off

No, its cumulative. It goes AIDS, Super AIDS, Hitler AIDS.

You really dont want that last one.


You forgot Trump AIDS - I hear it's worse than Vietnam
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3rd pic:

You know how I know you weren't prepared going into this?

That said, if both chicks act like CHICKS I feel him. Usually you need one gender ambiguous person to make throuples work
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: The guy in that picture looks like he's begging for the sweet release of death.....


The only thing they blow is his money and his dreams.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Jimmy always has sex with a shirt on. So open-minded in some ways, so repressed in others. Sad.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
throuple (noun)

A couple that makes you want to throw up. And their pimp.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom_Slick: iheartscotch: The guy in that picture looks like he's begging for the sweet release of death.....

The only thing they blow is his money and his dreams.


He's only REALLY smiling in one of those pictures. I'm betting that picture was taken before he realized how screwed he was.

/ or, in this case, wasn't
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lot of jealous Farkers. Ok, so the ladies aren't my standard of attractiveness but that's because I'm not a fan of ridiculously bright dyed hair. I'll tell you what those gals are that most women aren't: in-shape. They are, obviously, gleefully into wild sexual escapades in the bedroom. One Farker said something about anal. Oh, I believe you're right and I bet the girls get freakier than that in bed. Guy must have a really good personality and/or a big c*ck to get those two ladies, because he isn't like Brad Pitt in terms of fitness or looks.

So a lot of Farkers are probably jealous he gets to fark women who actually look like they do more than just lay there lifeless wishing it was over already, like most Farker's wives or girlfriends in bed just praying for it to be over so they can fall asleep.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dina: Thruple. Is that like when three hideous people get together?
Cheyenne: Just three people. But yeah, they usually are.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Lot of jealous Farkers. Ok, so the ladies aren't my standard of attractiveness but that's because I'm not a fan of ridiculously bright dyed hair. I'll tell you what those gals are that most women aren't: in-shape. They are, obviously, gleefully into wild sexual escapades in the bedroom. One Farker said something about anal. Oh, I believe you're right and I bet the girls get freakier than that in bed. Guy must have a really good personality and/or a big c*ck to get those two ladies, because he isn't like Brad Pitt in terms of fitness or looks.

So a lot of Farkers are probably jealous he gets to fark women who actually look like they do more than just lay there lifeless wishing it was over already, like most Farker's wives or girlfriends in bed just praying for it to be over so they can fall asleep.


Dude......look at the pictures. If he's having a good time....he's really not expressing that in the pictures.

/ In at least 2, he looks like he's dying on the inside.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I wonder what the chances are that this is some sort of bullshiat paid advertisement for a site called "42 Nurses," which I'm certain is dedicated to healthcare or some sort of in-home hospice provision.


It's 420 Nurses. They sell weed themed clothing and other stuff.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Lot of jealous Farkers. Ok, so the ladies aren't my standard of attractiveness but that's because I'm not a fan of ridiculously bright dyed hair. I'll tell you what those gals are that most women aren't: in-shape. They are, obviously, gleefully into wild sexual escapades in the bedroom. One Farker said something about anal. Oh, I believe you're right and I bet the girls get freakier than that in bed. Guy must have a really good personality and/or a big c*ck to get those two ladies, because he isn't like Brad Pitt in terms of fitness or looks.

So a lot of Farkers are probably jealous he gets to fark women who actually look like they do more than just lay there lifeless wishing it was over already, like most Farker's wives or girlfriends in bed just praying for it to be over so they can fall asleep.


Dude, they are not going to sleep with you.......wait a second, they probably will.

/carry on
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Lot of jealous Farkers. Ok, so the ladies aren't my standard of attractiveness but......


All of that is wrong but I'll give you this, they aren't fatties like I thought they'd be.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: throuple (noun)

A couple that makes you want to throw up. And their pimp.


I thought it was three people so disgusting, you vomit the contents of your three digestive segments - stomach, small intestine, large intestine - all at once, through the same orifice
 
MythDragon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

OldRod: MythDragon: OldJames: dothemath: Cool, I heard that if you get AIDS from three people at once it cancels itself out.

You are thinking of two people, with three it is back on.

It goes on-off-on-off

No, its cumulative. It goes AIDS, Super AIDS, Hitler AIDS.

You really dont want that last one.

You forgot Trump AIDS - I hear it's worse than Vietnam


Whay about Jared aides?
Everyone should have aides.
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Shazam999
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tough crowd.  The one with red hair is pretty.  The one with green would be much nicer if she got braces as her crooked teeth are screwing up her face structure.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Lot of jealous Farkers. Ok, so the ladies aren't my standard of attractiveness but that's because I'm not a fan of ridiculously bright dyed hair. I'll tell you what those gals are that most women aren't: in-shape. They are, obviously, gleefully into wild sexual escapades in the bedroom. One Farker said something about anal. Oh, I believe you're right and I bet the girls get freakier than that in bed. Guy must have a really good personality and/or a big c*ck to get those two ladies, because he isn't like Brad Pitt in terms of fitness or looks.

So a lot of Farkers are probably jealous he gets to fark women who actually look like they do more than just lay there lifeless wishing it was over already, like most Farker's wives or girlfriends in bed just praying for it to be over so they can fall asleep.


You mistake thin/skinny for being in shape. If you look at the pictures in the article where their faces are more clear you can see the ample application of makeup covering haggard faces. I've seen it a lot with addicts who have not yet completely fallen to the faces of meth billboards yet.
 
Harlee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: inglixthemad: Lot of jealous Farkers. Ok, so the ladies aren't my standard of attractiveness but that's because I'm not a fan of ridiculously bright dyed hair. I'll tell you what those gals are that most women aren't: in-shape. They are, obviously, gleefully into wild sexual escapades in the bedroom. One Farker said something about anal. Oh, I believe you're right and I bet the girls get freakier than that in bed. Guy must have a really good personality and/or a big c*ck to get those two ladies, because he isn't like Brad Pitt in terms of fitness or looks.

So a lot of Farkers are probably jealous he gets to fark women who actually look like they do more than just lay there lifeless wishing it was over already, like most Farker's wives or girlfriends in bed just praying for it to be over so they can fall asleep.

Dude......look at the pictures. If he's having a good time....he's really not expressing that in the pictures.

/ In at least 2, he looks like he's dying on the inside.


What are the chances that at least one of the girls has extra equipment?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: inglixthemad: Lot of jealous Farkers. Ok, so the ladies aren't my standard of attractiveness but that's because I'm not a fan of ridiculously bright dyed hair. I'll tell you what those gals are that most women aren't: in-shape. They are, obviously, gleefully into wild sexual escapades in the bedroom. One Farker said something about anal. Oh, I believe you're right and I bet the girls get freakier than that in bed. Guy must have a really good personality and/or a big c*ck to get those two ladies, because he isn't like Brad Pitt in terms of fitness or looks.

So a lot of Farkers are probably jealous he gets to fark women who actually look like they do more than just lay there lifeless wishing it was over already, like most Farker's wives or girlfriends in bed just praying for it to be over so they can fall asleep.

You mistake thin/skinny for being in shape. If you look at the pictures in the article where their faces are more clear you can see the ample application of makeup covering haggard faces. I've seen it a lot with addicts who have not yet completely fallen to the faces of meth billboards yet.


This. Meth ≠ Fitness.
 
limboslam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, do they just all sleep in a big pile like
hampsters?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Looking at the pics, I've never been so turned off in my life.

/Fark is not my personal erotica site. Not today, at least.


Yanno, I'm not entirely sure what you want out of life, but unless you're George Clooney or Jason Mamoa, if the thought of a romp in the hay with both of those girls at once doesn't do it for ya, I might suggest thinking about lowering your standards a bit or preparing for  lifetime of disappointment
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You call that sexy?

/no thanks.
 
tothekor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: You call that sexy?

/no thanks.


Is it the knees? It's the knees, isn't it?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Magorn: MrBallou: Looking at the pics, I've never been so turned off in my life.

/Fark is not my personal erotica site. Not today, at least.

Yanno, I'm not entirely sure what you want out of life, but unless you're George Clooney or Jason Mamoa, if the thought of a romp in the hay with both of those girls at once doesn't do it for ya, I might suggest thinking about lowering your standards a bit or preparing for  lifetime of disappointment


Way, way ahead of you, buddy. :(
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One of those house hunting shows is having a throuple (so that's a thing now) getting a house together.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why isn't it ever a pair of sexy women looking for a fat, sloppy man?
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Magorn: MrBallou: Looking at the pics, I've never been so turned off in my life.

/Fark is not my personal erotica site. Not today, at least.

Yanno, I'm not entirely sure what you want out of life, but unless you're George Clooney or Jason Mamoa, if the thought of a romp in the hay with both of those girls at once doesn't do it for ya, I might suggest thinking about lowering your standards a bit or preparing for  lifetime of disappointment WITHOUT AIDS.
 
8 inches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Lot of jealous Farkers. Ok, so the ladies aren't my standard of attractiveness but that's because I'm not a fan of ridiculously bright dyed hair. I'll tell you what those gals are that most women aren't: in-shape. They are, obviously, gleefully into wild sexual escapades in the bedroom. One Farker said something about anal. Oh, I believe you're right and I bet the girls get freakier than that in bed. Guy must have a really good personality and/or a big c*ck to get those two ladies, because he isn't like Brad Pitt in terms of fitness or looks.

So a lot of Farkers are probably jealous he gets to fark women who actually look like they do more than just lay there lifeless wishing it was over already, like most Farker's wives or girlfriends in bed just praying for it to be over so they can fall asleep.


Welp, that hit a little too close to home.


/Time to go cry in to my mistress' boobs
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: You call that sexy?

/no thanks.


cdn2-www.comingsoon.netView Full Size

"Is not sexy"
 
Sidepipes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Throuple ... the dumbest word ever!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Looking at the pics, I've never been so turned off in my life.

/Fark is not my personal erotica site. Not today, at least.


Yup.  Green hair, tattoos all over, has the feel of a meth clan....
 
HootyMagoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ya, I only looked at the first picture, but now my eye balls are all sticky and smelly.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: You mistake thin/skinny for being in shape. If you look at the pictures in the article where their faces are more clear you can see the ample application of makeup covering haggard faces. I've seen it a lot with addicts who have not yet completely fallen to the faces of meth billboards yet.


Oh no, as a former fat person who had to work my way back down to a reasonable weight over the course of years I know "thin / fat" versus in shape. The one gal with green hair has serious ab muscles for a non-sports focused lady, she definitely works out several days a week with "core" being the focus. Given the tight thighs and butt, I'll wager the red haired gal is a serious spin class freak.
 
