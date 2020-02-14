 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'Man arrested in Tampa Chipotle voyeurism case works at youth skating facility' might be the most Florida headline of the day, but it's still early   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Ice rink, Ice hockey, Mobile phone, Edna Purviance, Collateral consequences of criminal charges, Video camera, ice rink, HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY  
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Neck in line.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Son-I-am-disappoint guy has really let himself go.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Oh, I'm sorry; I thought this was TRUMP'S AMERICA."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This doesn't even really rate as a Florida story - shiat happens all over the place.

/doesn't mean it's cool or anything, just that it's common and not particularly, "WTF Florida?"
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's some Captain Tripps neck right there, I tell you what.
 
Brofar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: This doesn't even really rate as a Florida story - shiat happens all over the place.

/doesn't mean it's cool or anything, just that it's common and not particularly, "WTF Florida?"


Nice try, Florida resident.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Son, I am disappoint.
 
palelizard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is a mad lib, right?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Iowan73
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His neck is wider than his head. I didn't know that was possible.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's he planning on doing with the picture? It's not like he can find his penis.
 
