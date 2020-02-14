 Skip to content
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA "Last year, 38-year-old Andrew Barnbrook defrauded his employer of $480,560 in order to fund his habit of talking to a sex-cam model."

$9241/week.   To talk to a naked girl who isn't even in the same city.

For that you could hire an escort every day for the year, or get yourself a rotation of "sugar babies".
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*blushes*
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
We should be thanking these men for helping to slow population growth.
 
dothemath
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I bet this guy is going to feel like a real dummy when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do sex for money.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mollari: FTA "Last year, 38-year-old Andrew Barnbrook defrauded his employer of $480,560 in order to fund his habit of talking to a sex-cam model."

$9241/week.   To talk to a naked girl who isn't even in the same city.

For that you could hire an escort every day for the year, or get yourself a rotation of "sugar babies".


That cam girl found her sugar daddy.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: I bet this guy is going to feel like a real dummy when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do sex for money.


He's going to feel even worse when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do (sic) sex for free.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: We should be thanking these men for helping to slow population growth.


Don't worry, Clevon has it covered

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
limboslam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Come on, fellas....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just go down to your local abortion clinic and get the names and phone numbers of all the loose women in your town. Sheesh.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTA: and even siblings looking to stage an intervention.

Whoa...careful with that one!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: dothemath: I bet this guy is going to feel like a real dummy when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do sex for money.

He's going to feel even worse when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do (sic) sex for free.


CITATION REQUIRED
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: dothemath: I bet this guy is going to feel like a real dummy when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do sex for money.

He's going to feel even worse when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do (sic) sex for free.


There are?
 
eas81
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sasha Grey:  Where did you learn this from?!

Me:  You, alright?!  I LEARNED IT FROM WATCHING YOU!!
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
just go to a bar or two--

then lower the standard and up the average.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

eas81: [Fark user image 600x450]


I would like a chance to prove her right...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I find him on a sex-cam confessions thread of the forum NoFap - an anti-porn site where men, desperate to stop looking at explicit material, counsel each other."

Whenever I hear about stuff like this, my first question is always "How many users of this site have a genuine, pathological sexual addiction, and how many are fundie prudes who have been taught that any level of porn consumption constitutes an addiction?"

American fundies are typically taught that jacking it to porn is morally equivalent to cheating, and that if you shake hands with the bishop with a few visual aids, feel deeply guilty, confess to your accountability partner, pray for forgiveness, and then the next week you do it all over again, then that constitutes "addiction," because you "want to stop" but "can't."

Moreover, the women tend to take the party line much more seriously than the men, so if they catch their husband on a tube site they are likely to treat it as an actual marital crisis.

There are obviously people who have some pretty severe compulsions regarding online sex addiction (especially if you're spending hours a day on it or embezzling money,) but consulting No-fap as your main source for an article about porn is like writing an article about beer sourced primarily from AA and M.A.D.D. pamphlets.
 
eas81
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
askideas.comView Full Size
 
funk_soul_bubby
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Kabir*, 26, is looking for porn on the internet compulsively

I'd like to tell Kabir his next 17 years are going to be any different but I just can't.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"You see, ya can't please everyone, so ya got to please yourself"

-Ricky Nelson
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I tried to deny it for most of my life, but it really is true- a person CAN have too much free time.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: dothemath: I bet this guy is going to feel like a real dummy when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do sex for money.

He's going to feel even worse when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do (sic) sex for free.


For a lot of people in a lot of circumstances, there really, really aren't.  Remember that all porn shares the same subtitle:  "Things that will never, ever, happen to you, starring women you will never, ever meet."  For many men, the fantasy is less about measurements or costumes or carnal acrobatics than the simple presentation of a woman who is not only willing but eager to have sex, for its own sake:  something that simply does not EVER exist in their real-world expierience.  It's an entertaining fantasy the same way aliens or wizards are in conventional Hollywood productions.

When was the last time you saw a remotely attractive (standard: less than 300 lb, between ages 18-60) woman in public without either her kids, a ring, or on the arm of a man already, even in traditional mingling spots like bars?  And that's in a country without a population imbalance.  I can't imagine what it's like in China or India or some of the bigger Middle Eastern states where there are WAY more unmarried men than women.

Tinder doesn't work if you're living anywhere but a city of over 100,000 people.  And even then, despite the porn addictions and everything else, a lot more men than the media will tell you are looking for something other than a one-night stand.

Male isolation is a real problem, quite aside from the destructive consequences of it like the ridiculous "incel" movement, porn addictions, etc.  Tons of lonely people being indoctrinated that this is what they deserve and totally normal, not to mention unfixable.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Left-handed Mike approves this link.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: TheSteelCricket: dothemath: I bet this guy is going to feel like a real dummy when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do sex for money.

He's going to feel even worse when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do (sic) sex for free.

For a lot of people in a lot of circumstances, there really, really aren't.  Remember that all porn shares the same subtitle:  "Things that will never, ever, happen to you, starring women you will never, ever meet."  For many men, the fantasy is less about measurements or costumes or carnal acrobatics than the simple presentation of a woman who is not only willing but eager to have sex, for its own sake:  something that simply does not EVER exist in their real-world expierience.  It's an entertaining fantasy the same way aliens or wizards are in conventional Hollywood productions.

When was the last time you saw a remotely attractive (standard: less than 300 lb, between ages 18-60) woman in public without either her kids, a ring, or on the arm of a man already, even in traditional mingling spots like bars?  And that's in a country without a population imbalance.  I can't imagine what it's like in China or India or some of the bigger Middle Eastern states where there are WAY more unmarried men than women.

Tinder doesn't work if you're living anywhere but a city of over 100,000 people.  And even then, despite the porn addictions and everything else, a lot more men than the media will tell you are looking for something other than a one-night stand.

Male isolation is a real problem, quite aside from the destructive consequences of it like the ridiculous "incel" movement, porn addictions, etc.  Tons of lonely people being indoctrinated that this is what they deserve and totally normal, not to mention unfixable.


Most fundamentalist terrorists can't find a mate, so...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Properly moded Skyrim or Fallout can save you a ton of money that cam girl charges. Best of all there's no chance of those things blackmailing you down the road for whatever reason. Or hell just hit up Steam, it's getting pretty steamy with some of their game selections lately like SinVR and that new Space RPG Waifu game coming out soon.

Want to get your kicks off in front of a computer? There are CHEAPER ways then camgirls. Yeah go ahead look at me awkwardly but I'm not spending thousands of dollars a month on cam girls. That's all staying in the bank for when something important happens like house remodel or emergency repairs. If you are going to perv, perv smart at least financially.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Properly moded Skyrim or Fallout can save you a ton of money that cam girl charges. Best of all there's no chance of those things blackmailing you down the road for whatever reason. Or hell just hit up Steam, it's getting pretty steamy with some of their game selections lately like SinVR and that new Space RPG Waifu game coming out soon.

Want to get your kicks off in front of a computer? There are CHEAPER ways then camgirls. Yeah go ahead look at me awkwardly but I'm not spending thousands of dollars a month on cam girls. That's all staying in the bank for when something important happens like house remodel or emergency repairs. If you are going to perv, perv smart at least financially.


Eh. I have never paid money for any kind of porn, but I get the idea that for some people the interactivity is a much bigger turn-on than just seeing some jugs, and once you've grown accustomed to it it's harder to go back to something less potent.

(I actually tend to think that a lot of porn production companies are kind of stupid in that they don't understand the types of interaction that people are attracted to, either, but that's a different rant.)
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: dothemath: I bet this guy is going to feel like a real dummy when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do sex for money.

He's going to feel even worse when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do (sic) sex for free.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: When was the last time you saw a remotely attractive (standard: less than 300 lb, between ages 18-60) woman in public without either her kids, a ring, or on the arm of a man already, even in traditional mingling spots like bars?


Last night.  And pretty much every time I go out.  And for me, it's more like age 30-60 and under 150lbs.

Where are you hanging out so I can stay away?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mollari: FTA "Last year, 38-year-old Andrew Barnbrook defrauded his employer of $480,560 in order to fund his habit of talking to a sex-cam model."

$9241/week.   To talk to a naked girl who isn't even in the same city.

For that you could hire an escort every day for the year, or get yourself a rotation of "sugar babies".


But as TFA comments, a lot of them can't or won't because actual sex involves another human, and we're squishy, have hair in odd places, smell weird, etc

Sex is disgusting.  If it's not you're doing it wrong.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Mollari: FTA "Last year, 38-year-old Andrew Barnbrook defrauded his employer of $480,560 in order to fund his habit of talking to a sex-cam model."

$9241/week.   To talk to a naked girl who isn't even in the same city.

For that you could hire an escort every day for the year, or get yourself a rotation of "sugar babies".

But as TFA comments, a lot of them can't or won't because actual sex involves another human, and we're squishy, have hair in odd places, smell weird, etc

Sex is disgusting.  If it's not you're doing it wrong.


This guy farks, amirite?
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And here I am thinking I have it rough making three ladies happy at the same time.

/ Not a mormon
// They know each other and are fine with it
/// It's not that hard folks.....
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

eas81: [Fark user image 600x450]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: TheSteelCricket: dothemath: I bet this guy is going to feel like a real dummy when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do sex for money.

He's going to feel even worse when he learns that there are women out there who will actually do (sic) sex for free.

For a lot of people in a lot of circumstances, there really, really aren't.  Remember that all porn shares the same subtitle:  "Things that will never, ever, happen to you, starring women you will never, ever meet."  For many men, the fantasy is less about measurements or costumes or carnal acrobatics than the simple presentation of a woman who is not only willing but eager to have sex, for its own sake:  something that simply does not EVER exist in their real-world expierience.  It's an entertaining fantasy the same way aliens or wizards are in conventional Hollywood productions.

When was the last time you saw a remotely attractive (standard: less than 300 lb, between ages 18-60) woman in public without either her kids, a ring, or on the arm of a man already, even in traditional mingling spots like bars?  And that's in a country without a population imbalance.  I can't imagine what it's like in China or India or some of the bigger Middle Eastern states where there are WAY more unmarried men than women.

Tinder doesn't work if you're living anywhere but a city of over 100,000 people.  And even then, despite the porn addictions and everything else, a lot more men than the media will tell you are looking for something other than a one-night stand.

Male isolation is a real problem, quite aside from the destructive consequences of it like the ridiculous "incel" movement, porn addictions, etc.  Tons of lonely people being indoctrinated that this is what they deserve and totally normal, not to mention unfixable.


I think you have it all backwards. The idea that there is a shortage of available women of a certain standard of yours which leads to these guys becoming housebound porn trolls with a debilitatingly skewed view of women, sex, and relationships is absolutely ridiculous. It's the fact that they are housebound porn trolls, etc. that makes women want nothing whatsoever to do with them.
 
