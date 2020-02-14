 Skip to content
How many wild horses do you see in this photo? The answer might prompt you to drive slower on North Carolina beaches
28
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a trick question. There's only one horse. The others are people wearing horse masks.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They couldn't drag ME away...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
But, who's gonna ride your wild horses? Who's gonna drown in your blue sea?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I AM NOT A ROBOT!
 
12349876
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Feral horses
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cool, how much do they charge?
Oh, horses.
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can only see four.  Presumably the other two are hiding behind the ninjas.
 
JackAssHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The fark is the point here?  If you're driving on the WIDE-OPEN BEACH you're not going to have any trouble seeing the horses.  If you're up in the dune grass as shown, you're breaking the law in a major way.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I see all of them
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jay and silent bob good bye horses
Youtube j-uYfQieGuI
 
Hachitori
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Are they all snipers?

MaelstromFL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll remember that next time I'm driving through a field of tall reeds.
 
gar1013
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are no horses.

Just glue "on the hoof".
 
JackAssHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The folks at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted this to prove why you have to be very careful when you're driving on the beach in Corolla and Carova. "

I found the FB post, there's ZERO mention of this...
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are no wild horses in that picture. There are only feral horses.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: I can only see four.  Presumably the other two are hiding behind the ninjas.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: There are no wild horses in that picture. There are only feral horses.


If they were born in the wild, they are wild horses. They weren't all turned loose by careless owners.

Go Misty! Stomp some tourists!
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I randomly guessed seven. I was off by one. That said, I have never, nor do I ever foresee myself driving on a North Carolina beach.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: HailRobonia: There are no wild horses in that picture. There are only feral horses.

If they were born in the wild, they are wild horses. They weren't all turned loose by careless owners.

Go Misty! Stomp some tourists!


So all those stray cats that are born in the wild are wild cats?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JackAssHole: The fark is the point here?  If you're driving on the WIDE-OPEN BEACH you're not going to have any trouble seeing the horses.  If you're up in the dune grass as shown, you're breaking the law in a major way.


People would never drive in dune grass.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: So all those stray cats that are born in the wild are wild cats?


Yes. Have you ever tried to catch one? They're not domestic animals anymore. No matter how long you keep it, it won't come back and lie by the fire.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: cryinoutloud: HailRobonia: There are no wild horses in that picture. There are only feral horses.

If they were born in the wild, they are wild horses. They weren't all turned loose by careless owners.

Go Misty! Stomp some tourists!

So all those stray cats that are born in the wild are wild cats?


A feral horse is a free-roaming horse of domesticated stock. As such, a feral horse is not a wild animal in the sense of an animal without domesticated ancestors. However, some populations of feral horses are managed as wildlife, and these horses often are popularly called "wild" horses.

There you go.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JackAssHole: The fark is the point here?  If you're driving on the WIDE-OPEN BEACH you're not going to have any trouble seeing the horses.  If you're up in the dune grass as shown, you're breaking the law in a major way.


The point is that the horses can suddenly dart out of the grass and directly into your path on the beach, if you are not paying attention.  kind of like how deer like to hide in the tall brush that lines most of the roads in my area, and can dart out in front of you at any given moment.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, Mr. Nesbitt has chosen a very obvious piece of cover....
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: I AM NOT A ROBOT!


I did one the other day that kept me going for 10+ rounds. I was really sweating when they asked me to identify all of the pictures that contained tortoises.
 
