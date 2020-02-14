 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Couple celebrating 75th anniversary on Valentine's Day says marriage is not a trial, despite their seeming life sentence   (fox4kc.com) divider line
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The secret to a long and stable marriage is that neither partner should have any better options.
 
cman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
First pic shows them winly

The second pic looks like they want to just die already
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Of course marriage isn't a trial.  Someone wins a trial.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I see the lonely people showed up out of the gate.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: I see the lonely people showed up out of the gate.


Except for DB
 
cman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WTFDYW: I see the lonely people showed up out of the gate.


I got a girlfriend. My right hand.
 
