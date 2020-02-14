 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed) Caption Caption this photo of a man reclining while a woman is mowing the grass   (img.buzzfeed.com) divider line
640 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 12:00 PM (52 minutes ago)



Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original:
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
sithon img.fark.net    
''1 minute ago
" I like that it contains the smell honey, but I just think an outhouse shouldn't be seethrough."
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd like to caption this--really I would--but an air conditioned lawn mower for the wife? Hell, throw a stove, bread dispenser, and a baby bouncer in there and most Southern states would have it on backorder.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The stunt-casting in the remake of Stephen King's "The Lawnmower Man" caused much controversy on the internet.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Moments later their dog Astro becomes just another unfortunate mowing while distracted statistic.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"No, Jillian, I don't know who Lorena Bobbitt is, why do you ask?  And could you not pass so close to me with that crazy thing?"
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Pull your finger! I triple-dog dare you!'
Mwuhuhuhuhu...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait. Where's the door on that thing?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Too busy to caption it, trying to find where I can buy one.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You missed a spot!
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Watch were you're farking going!
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Hey, this pipe is not going to light itself woman"
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Where's my sammich?
 
mazzz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Come on honey, join me in the orgasmatron!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
By, golly. What will they think of next?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's so easy, a woman could do it.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mary felt inspired to solve her marriage problems after watching Fargo, but lamented the fact that they didn't own a wood chipper. Then, an idea struck...
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Helen, please. Don't interrupt me while I'm smoking my pipe.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Winston tastes good like a cigarette should."

Banned Commercial 1961 Flintstones Winston Cigarettes
Youtube oc1TBBp4dC8
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I said, GET OFF MY LAWN!
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Voting enabled......


OK, Honey. Now, you can safely head down to the Compton, CA Popeye's location and get all of the chicken sandwiches for our party tonight........


<insert the that's racist.gif here>
 
spambot collective
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Can you do that later?!  You're getting clippings in my gimlet."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Very nice dear, but that's not what I meant when last night, I said "Hey!  Who fired the landscaper?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Set phasers on trim.
 
