(CNN)   Genetically Modified Organisms not only can feed the world, they also can build skyscrapers without the need for climate change inducing material such as steel and concrete   (cnn.com) divider line
25
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Welcome to the first act of the horror movie.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, maybe, but why should we?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Call me when we get programmable silicon pre-fabs, so that you can slip a block onto the ground and it will build itself from the surrounding earth, including its own foundations, floor layout, and then hook up the water and power and just move in.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Huhhuhhuh. Erect wood
 
Felgraf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not... not seeing anything about GMO's in there? Unless there was something about the trees being modified to grow faster. Otherwise, this is a technique for turning wood into a steel/concrete alternative via processing, and has fark-all to do with genetic modification.

It is REALLY NEAT, though.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
" The record-breaking feat was realized thanks to a type of engineered wood called cross-laminated timber, or CLT. "

So, no longer itinerant

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Felgraf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Like, by "engineered wood", they don't mean genetically engineered.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tower of match sticks. Seems safe.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let's Clear cut all the Forests, that'll help.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Industrial hemp is better than wood.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I dunno.  Them pigs weren't safe until they got in to a house made of stone.

Not to threadjack but did the wolf eat the pigs in the straw and wood homes or did he let them run to the stoner's house?  I think I originally read it as the wolf got to eat the first two but in the J J Abrams reboot, they managed to go live with the third pig thus creating yet another alternate three pig/starved wolf timeline
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Welcome to the first act of the horror movie.


Did I ever tell you about the man who taught his asshole to talk? His whole abdomen would move up and down you dig farting out the words. It was unlike anything I ever heard.
This ass talk had sort of a gut frequency. It hit you right down there like you gotta go. You know when the old colon gives you the elbow and it feels sorta cold inside, and you know all you have to do is turn loose? Well this talking hit you right down there, a bubbly, thick stagnant sound, a sound you could smell.
This man worked for a carnival you dig, and to start with it was like a novelty ventriloquist act. Real funny, too, at first. He had a number he called "The Better 'Ole" that was a scream, I tell you. I forget most of it but it was clever. Like, "Oh I say, are you still down there, old thing?"
"Nah I had to go relieve myself."
After a while the ass start talking on its own. He would go in without anything prepared and his ass would ad-lib and toss the gags back at him every time.
Then it developed sort of teeth-like little raspy in-curving hooks and started eating. He thought this was cute at first and built an act around it, but the asshole would eat its way through his pants and start talking on the street, shouting out it wanted equal rights. It would get drunk, too, and have crying jags nobody loved it and it wanted to be kissed same as any other mouth. Finally it talked all the time day and night, you could hear him for blocks screaming at it to shut up, and beating it with his fist, and sticking candles up it, but nothing did any good and the asshole said to him: "It's you who will shut up in the end. Not me. Because we dont need you around here any more. I can talk and eat and shiat."
After that he began waking up in the morning with a transparent jelly like a tadpole's tail all over his mouth. This jelly was what the scientists call un-D.T., Undifferentiated Tissue, which can grow into any kind of flesh on the human body. He would tear it off his mouth and the pieces would stick to his hands like burning gasoline jelly and grow there, grow anywhere on him a glob of it fell. So finally his mouth sealed over, and the whole head would have have amputated spontaneous - except for the eyes you dig. Thats one thing the asshole couldn't do was see. It needed the eyes. But nerve connections were blocked and infiltrated and atrophied so the brain couldn't give orders any more. It was trapped in the skull, sealed off. For a while you could see the silent, helpless suffering of the brain behind the eyes, then finally the brain must have died, because the eyes went out, and there was no more feeling in them than a crab's eyes on the end of a stalk.
Wm. S Burroughs.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The resulting wooden towers -- sometimes dubbed "plyscrapers" -- were once the preserve of conceptual designers. But thanks to changes in building regulations and shifting attitudes towards the material, they are quickly becoming a reality."

That's gonna end well.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Genetically Modified Organisms"

Sorry, I read it as "Genetically Modified Orgasm"
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Let's Clear cut all the Forests, that'll help.


With the decline in paper production there are lots of managed softwood forests that could provide fiber for this without ever cutting a wild tree.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jet fuel can't melt wood beams!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But thanks to changes in building regulations and shifting attitudes towards the material, they are quickly becoming a reality."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Building regulations you say? That'd be a nice idea.
 
phishrace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
GMO plywood is great and all, but does it have the nutritional value of beef stew? I think not.

Brown 25 (from Uranus)
Youtube 008BPUdQ1XA
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Plywood skyscrapers?  I've seen that movie.
Towering Inferno - Trailer
Youtube Kr6l87i9oAI
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: Huhhuhhuh. Erect wood


Yea, I read that wrong the first time too.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Does spider plants taking over the house count?
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess someone figured out how to get the formaldehyde emissions down far enough that people can live in these things.
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The construction and operation of buildings accounts for 40% of the world's energy consumption, and approximately one-third of greenhouse gas emissions.

How many percents do we have because I think we've accounted for 300% of energy consumption and greenhouse emissions.
 
Report