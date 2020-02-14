 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Apparently there are enough depraved individuals in the world eating Oreos with *mustard* to make it a legitimate crossword puzzle clue   (twitter.com) divider line
25
    More: Sick, shot  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 2:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently there are enough depraved individuals in the world eating Oreos with *mustard*

am22.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's disgusting. Everyone knows that you eat Oreos with a generous serving of mayonnaise glopped on top.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cagey B: That's disgusting. Everyone knows that you eat Oreos with a generous serving of mayonnaise glopped on top.


You can't fool me twice!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have try everything you hear. Use some common sense.

Buffoon, indeed.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: That's disgusting. Everyone knows that you eat Oreos with a generous serving of mayonnaise glopped on top.


Nah man you put Mayo on Newman-Os.

Also if you are going to put mustard on Oreos it better be a stone ground spicy mustard. Yellow mustard just doesn't cut it.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You don't have try everything you hear. Use some common sense.

Buffoon, indeed.


And that's when I noticed it was a USA Today reader.

Makes sense now.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: That's disgusting. Everyone knows that you eat Oreos with a generous serving of mayonnaise glopped on top.


C'mon man, horseradish is where it's at.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oreos and mustard pair best with scotch and mountain dew. Top it off with pop rocks for dessert.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I demand to know what monsters eat Oreos with mustard. This is an affront to humanity
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You don't put mustard on oreos! Geez! It's ketchup or nothing.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm told I used to love putting mustard on my apples as a schoolchild
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I demand to know what monsters eat Oreos with mustard. This is an affront to humanity


See, I would have gone with Oreos, Cheetos, and OJ
 
King Something
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagSeven
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cagey B: That's disgusting. Everyone knows that you eat Oreos with a generous serving of mayonnaise glopped on top.


It's toothpaste globbed on top. Aquafresh to be exact if memory holds.
 
slanejess
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mustard is a strange way of spelling milk.
Auto correct fail.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I kinda get it. I do a lot of crosswords, and OREO is a pretty common and traditional solution. Author of the crossword was just trying a bit of ironic humor.
 
drumhellar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Cagey B: That's disgusting. Everyone knows that you eat Oreos with a generous serving of mayonnaise glopped on top.

You can't fool me twice thrice!


Don't lie.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yup that's me!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Morons. Thre's only one appropriate condiment for Oreos, and they packaging proves it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess since Joaquin Phoenix says we can't milk cows any more, mustard was bound to overtake milk as the dip of choice for Oreo's.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oreo with hummus
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report