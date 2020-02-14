 Skip to content
(NPR)   Every fire in New South Wales has been extinguished. Finally   (npr.org) divider line
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby needs a dictionary.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire went out because there were no more koalas to burn.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby sees what he/she wants, just to get a greenlight.

Artistic licence only goes so far, especially on a fact based platform like Fark.
 
PunGent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Should've had the Scary tag...a week of heavy rain, and they're NOT all out.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For this season, possibly.   The summer of 20/21 looms menacingly on the horizon.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good, now they can get back their normal business of shearing sheep as big as whales, with leather necks and daggy tails and hides as tough as rusty nails.
 
