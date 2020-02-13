 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Sorry Miss but you can't be real, we've seen real so therefore you are outta here   (ladbible.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, Norwich, 26-year-old, Tinder users, Holly Valentine, couple people, Instagram model, clean pictures, Jake Massey  
455 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2020 at 4:29 AM



16 Comments
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

cretinbob: No



This.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: cretinbob: No


This.


Fark handle, it suits you.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Samesies. People are so cruel.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: cretinbob: No


This.


She exists as a figment of masturbation....


I mean figment of imagination.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Attention whore says what??
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There were no shots of her knees. Probably concealing them to hide the sharpness.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The hot ones are cops."
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
By "not real" perhaps they meant "content consists of a higher percentage of plastic than human tissue."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The struggle is real.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she is a cam girl?
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's no Belle Delphine.
 
gaspode
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Could try taking pictures of your face instead of 8Kg of foundation through a lens covered in vaseline and then we could see what you look like.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is just an add for a camgirl.
 
bborchar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Instagram Model" doesn't mean shiat...and the pictures prove it.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Her chin doubles as a trowel.
 
