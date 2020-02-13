 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Think female genital mutilation in some cultures is horrendous? How about having your mother "iron" your breasts?   (aljazeera.com) divider line
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
What in the actual fark...  This is disgusting... Wrong on so many levels...


MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Is that anything like getting your tit in the wringer?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What the actual fark?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Jesus farming Christ. Now I want to go wake my daughter and give her a hug.

The human race can evolve past this kind of barbaric behavior and shiatty attitudes toward women. We need to stop this shiat in all it's forms (looking at you, GOP) now.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

MrBallou: Jesus farming Christ. Now I want to go wake my daughter and give her a hug.

The human race can evolve past this kind of barbaric behavior and shiatty attitudes toward women. We need to stop this shiat in all it's forms (looking at you, GOP) now.


So much this, I have a daughter and I can't even imagine this.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Those idiots - you're supposed to fluff the fun pillows, not iron them.

/Barbaric, but you gotta keep your sense of humor
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That is frightening and terrible.  Far more frightening, as terrifying as the reality is, when change may come it will still be many lifetimes or far more before social changes are permanent.

I wouldn't know where to begin to literally change a culture.  I hope someone does.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: to fluff the fun pillows


That's just it.  According to on section of the article, this is to decrease their attractiveness - potentially decreasing their risk of rape.  On the other side, apparently they don't know how this "tradition" came about originally.  Which is farked up.

\all about control
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby is quite obviously a man.

Breast ironing is horrible, yes.  But it is not at the same level of barbarity as FGM (https://www.who.int/sexual-and-repro​du​ctive-health/types-of-female-genital-m​utilation - caution).

I first became aware of FGM when I read "Up the Walls of the World" by James Tiptree Jr.(Alice Bradley Sheldon ) as a teenager in the '70s .  It horrified me at the time and and continues to do so.

If the equivalent procedures were practiced on men it would be considered a crime against humanity subject to the death penalty (male circumcision isn't even in the same universe of barbarity).
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: Subby is quite obviously a man.

Breast ironing is horrible, yes.  But it is not at the same level of barbarity as FGM (https://www.who.int/sexual-and-reprod​uctive-health/types-of-female-genital-​mutilation - caution).

I first became aware of FGM when I read "Up the Walls of the World" by James Tiptree Jr.(Alice Bradley Sheldon ) as a teenager in the '70s .  It horrified me at the time and and continues to do so.

If the equivalent procedures were practiced on men it would be considered a crime against humanity subject to the death penalty (male circumcision isn't even in the same universe of barbarity).


i think the comparable procedure did exist and they were called eunuchs, but you're damn right about it being a crime against humanity.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Is that anything like getting your tit in the wringer?


No, I think she was just trying to perform an at home mammogram.
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her mother, Angela, says the pain and discomfort her daughter is enduring worries her less than the reports she has heard of teenage girls being sexually harassed or exploited by men. She is determined to focus her efforts on making her daughter less desirable to men.
"I just don't want her to become a target of boys around her," says Angela. "I'm aware that many boys here like to chase after little girls."

I got an idea here, hear me out: what about instead of pressing red-hot rocks down on your daughter's breasts, you teach boys not to sexually harass girls?

Yeah, I know, crazy, huh.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Mollari: Subby is quite obviously a man.

Breast ironing is horrible, yes.  But it is not at the same level of barbarity as FGM (https://www.who.int/sexual-and-reprod​uctive-health/types-of-female-genital-​mutilation - caution).

I first became aware of FGM when I read "Up the Walls of the World" by James Tiptree Jr.(Alice Bradley Sheldon ) as a teenager in the '70s .  It horrified me at the time and and continues to do so.

If the equivalent procedures were practiced on men it would be considered a crime against humanity subject to the death penalty (male circumcision isn't even in the same universe of barbarity).

i think the comparable procedure did exist and they were called eunuchs, but you're damn right about it being a crime against humanity.


But hey, all cultures are equal, right?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All cultural differences are to be respected and celebrated, especially around Olympics time.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: Her mother, Angela, says the pain and discomfort her daughter is enduring worries her less than the reports she has heard of teenage girls being sexually harassed or exploited by men. She is determined to focus her efforts on making her daughter less desirable to men.
"I just don't want her to become a target of boys around her," says Angela. "I'm aware that many boys here like to chase after little girls."

I got an idea here, hear me out: what about instead of pressing red-hot rocks down on your daughter's breasts, you teach boys not to sexually harass girls?

Yeah, I know, crazy, huh.


Awesome post!

Trite statements about what oppressed people should do in the face of oppression are always helpful.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about you iron your son's dick instead?  That should do a better job of stopping rape.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many people didn't RTFA, but that's par for the course; It's mothers doing this to their daughters to make them less attractive to men and rape-gangs. It's sad on so many levels, but ignorantly safeguarding your kids against sex-predators is much less worse than mutilating or sewing shut a woman's vulva so that a man can control her pleasure and procreative ability. Not agreeing with the practice, mind you, just pointing out an extremely false equivalence.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A politician pressing the flesh?
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every culture is equally beautiful you bigots. Diversity is our strength. Bless the Trudeau.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lotta Nazis standing up to self-identity here.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Is that anything like getting your tit in the wringer?


Apparently getting your tit in the steaming hot wringer! Just FARK!!!!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
W.  T.  F.  ?
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: you teach boys not to sexually harass girls?


And how would you go about that, exactly? Remember which country we're talking about here. Little to no education, staunch belief in draconian religious sensibilities and virtually no protection from outdated elder rule. Sexual equality is pretty far down on the list of things needed to bring these countries into anything resembling modern sensibilities.

Learning to read & write, shortly followed by encouraging independent thought near the top.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that woman grew up to be Norman Bates

And now you know... the rest of the story
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Lotta Nazis standing up to self-identity here.

How so?


How so?
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread about b00bs absolutely does not need pictures
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they only set it on "Silk" and not "Cotton." Why, that's barely hotter than my glove warmers. Mmmm...toasty glove warmers. USA! USA! USA!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Nurglitch: Lotta Nazis standing up to self-identity here.

How so?


Take Wolf852. She could have posted to say that this was awful, or to discuss how things had gotten to that point in Cameroon, or even to say what a pity it is that woman in Cameroon are getting this done to their naturally perky tits. But no, Wolf852 has to make a statement about cultural inferiority. That whole 'cultural inferiority/superiority' bullshiat is Nazi bullshiat.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Xai: Mollari: Subby is quite obviously a man.

Breast ironing is horrible, yes.  But it is not at the same level of barbarity as FGM (https://www.who.int/sexual-and-reprod​uctive-health/types-of-female-genital-​mutilation - caution).

I first became aware of FGM when I read "Up the Walls of the World" by James Tiptree Jr.(Alice Bradley Sheldon ) as a teenager in the '70s .  It horrified me at the time and and continues to do so.

If the equivalent procedures were practiced on men it would be considered a crime against humanity subject to the death penalty (male circumcision isn't even in the same universe of barbarity).

i think the comparable procedure did exist and they were called eunuchs, but you're damn right about it being a crime against humanity.

But hey, all cultures are equal, right?


Lots of dog-whistles on this thread.  Horrible practices are horrible practices and sometimes cultural: e.g. Nazis.  I'm ignorant of the culture of these girls and women but TFA says that this is in response to gang rapes which are more a part of cultural disintegration.   Grow up and keep your local political crap out of a terrible situation.  Morality shouldn't have a political affiliation but it seems more and more that it does.
 
QFarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe someone needs to introduce these women to sports bras?
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The folks making jokes on this thread should have their nuts ironed and see how full of frivolity they are.
 
Cormee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mollari: Subby is quite obviously a man.

Breast ironing is horrible, yes.  But it is not at the same level of barbarity as FGM (https://www.who.int/sexual-and-reprod​uctive-health/types-of-female-genital-​mutilation - caution).

I first became aware of FGM when I read "Up the Walls of the World" by James Tiptree Jr.(Alice Bradley Sheldon ) as a teenager in the '70s .  It horrified me at the time and and continues to do so.

If the equivalent procedures were practiced on men it would be considered a crime against humanity subject to the death penalty (male circumcision isn't even in the same universe of barbarity).


There's always one 🙄
 
12349876
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Every culture is equally beautiful you bigots. Diversity is our strength. Bless the Trudeau.


So everything Cameroon does is bad because of this one bad thing.

But when white people do something bad, they're just lone... lone... what word goes after lone?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
QFarker

Maybe someone needs to introduce these women to sports bras?

The super bowl LIV champ 49ers ones haven't gotten there yet.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's bad enough when you iron them... putting them in curlers is even worse!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: The folks making jokes on this thread should have their nuts ironed and see how full of frivolity they are.

[Fark user image 425x255]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

12349876: Wolf892: Every culture is equally beautiful you bigots. Diversity is our strength. Bless the Trudeau.

So everything Cameroon does is bad because of this one bad thing.

But when white people do something bad, they're just lone... lone... what word goes after lone?


Lee?
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Reason 6829385676020 why theism of every variety should be eliminated from this planet.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Xai: Mollari: Subby is quite obviously a man.

Breast ironing is horrible, yes.  But it is not at the same level of barbarity as FGM (https://www.who.int/sexual-and-reprod​uctive-health/types-of-female-genital-​mutilation - caution).

I first became aware of FGM when I read "Up the Walls of the World" by James Tiptree Jr.(Alice Bradley Sheldon ) as a teenager in the '70s .  It horrified me at the time and and continues to do so.

If the equivalent procedures were practiced on men it would be considered a crime against humanity subject to the death penalty (male circumcision isn't even in the same universe of barbarity).

i think the comparable procedure did exist and they were called eunuchs, but you're damn right about it being a crime against humanity.

But hey, all cultures are equal, right?


Name a culture that doesn't do something super farked up to women or outsiders. I'll wait.
 
phenn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Reason 6829385676020 why theism of every variety should be eliminated from this planet.


Ah, so religion is what causes abject barbarism against females. Not men. Religion. Thanks for clearing that one up for us.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: KitchenBacon: The folks making jokes on this thread should have their nuts ironed and see how full of frivolity they are.

[Fark user image 425x255]


Been here awhile thanks.  This group of comments is pretty callous.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Eeesh.

"Thanks Ma but I already had them dry cleaned."
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Every culture is equally beautiful you bigots. Diversity is our strength. Bless the Trudeau.


Almost every bizarre social ill in any society usually traces back to that society's religion.

It's almost like religion is the problem.
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jake_lex: I got an idea here, hear me out: what about instead of pressing red-hot rocks down on your daughter's breasts, you teach boys not to sexually harass girls?


In a religious tribal and patriarchal society like in Nigeria, where sexual harassment and rape is described as 'epidemic' , it's easier said than done. This is not just Nigeria, it's an Africa and Middle East problem and there are far worse things like FGM and baby raping to cure AIDS. I wish I was making this up.

When you have to put up street signs in your country saying it's not OK to rape children or when 83 percent of women in your country say they'd been sexually harassed, many of them daily, and 62 percent of men admitted to harassing women, this goes intro culture and mentality territory.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phenn: REDARMYVODKA: Reason 6829385676020 why theism of every variety should be eliminated from this planet.

Ah, so religion is what causes abject barbarism against females. Not men. Religion. Thanks for clearing that one up for us.


No, religions have historically given men license to brutalize women. and children. And animals, and people who don't follow the faith.

Brutality is a part of the primitive portion of the human psyche. Religion gives you a social acceptable outlet for your barbarism by punishing, really, whoever the fark you want under the flimsiest pretense.
 
phenn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Religion gives you a social acceptable outlet


But, it doesn't create it. That shiat comes from within. Using religion as a shield doesn't remove the responsibility from the individual. So, what we can assume is that men created religion to mask their own sins. Fair enough?
 
Wolf892
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: big pig peaches: Nurglitch: Lotta Nazis standing up to self-identity here.

How so?

Take Wolf852. She could have posted to say that this was awful, or to discuss how things had gotten to that point in Cameroon, or even to say what a pity it is that woman in Cameroon are getting this done to their naturally perky tits. But no, Wolf852 has to make a statement about cultural inferiority. That whole 'cultural inferiority/superiority' bullshiat is Nazi bullshiat.


Some cultures  are inferior. Get over it globalist.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Cognitive dissonance" defined:

Her mother, Angela, says the pain and discomfort her daughter is enduring worries her less than the reports she has heard of teenage girls being sexually harassed or exploited by men.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xai: i think the comparable procedure did exist and they were called eunuchs


You are mistaken. Break out the dictionary.
 
